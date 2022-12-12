Elephant Robotics helps boost for the researches and projects in academic fields
Here are some researches about collaborative robots from well-known universities all around the world.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative robot is a robot designed to interact with humans in close proximity in a common workspace, they can safely work together with humans because they are equipped with sensitive sensors that give the robot "feel".
And myCobot, a 6 axis collaborative robotic arm from Elephant Robotics, was the main experimental equipment in the researches and experiments.
Facial recognition technology research
The COVID-19 has brought a major impact on people's lives in recent years. In order to effectively reduce the rate of virus transmission, masks play a very important role in people's lives. The researchers from Universitas Sumatera Utara had made a project with myCobot-Pi [1]. In this project, the robot's algorithm is used to identify whether the visitor is wearing a mask, and if it detects that the user is not wearing a mask, the mask is automatically dispensed.
Human-robot interaction research
Collaborative robots also can be helpers in people's daily life. There are some people with severe speech and movement disorders may have difficulty communicating with the outside world because they cannot effectively control the movement of their muscles. To solve this problem, the team from Southeast University has developed a non-invasive manipulator control system based on eye tracking [2]. This is a successful medical engineering where people can send commands to the robot arm based on eye movements.
To reduce feelings of social isolation, people are increasingly relying on online social communication methods. But this type of communication lacks one of the most crucial elements for expressing emotional comfort: physical contact. To study people's perceptions of robots with emotional touch capabilities, researchers from Department of Psychology, New Mexico State Univeristy, and Toyota Research Institute used myCobot as experimental facility [3].
To investigate the possibility of humans and robots contributing to the achievement of goals through physical cooperation, the team of Toyohashi University of Technology in Japan used myCobot to present a speech on the sense of unity that arises from physical cooperation between humans and robots [4]. The researchers from different colleagues of University of Science and Technology Beijing had published a review about intelligent control and human-robot interaction for collaborative robots [5]. In this project paper, they used myCobot and others robots to show the control methods, robotics technology, and the prospect of collaborative robots.
Robotics projects and systems research
To develop a technology that communicates the state of a soft robot that can explicitly change its appearance depending on the deformation of the target object, Haruka Hyodo and Yasuyuki Yamada from Monash University of Australia made a gripper and installed it on myCobot [6], which can visualize the quality and hardness of the object being grasped. They believe that when humans and robots are cooperating or working in the same space, the interaction will be smoother and safer if people can know the robot visually and understand its state.
Taiki Majima and Kazunori Takashio, also from Monash University of Australia, had proposed a method of providing haptic sensors for soft robots based on conventional robots [7]. In this study, they proposes a system called SoftTactile skIn (STI), which consists of an artificial epithelium and cells, and used it on myCobot, and make it flexible and tactile.
Collaborative robots are playing an increasingly important role in a growing number of fields, including academic research and education. Elephant Robotics will keep concentrating on researching and developing robotics, to bring more contributions in the academic field.
