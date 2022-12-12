Global Automotive Suspension Systems Market Growth Trajectory

Automotive Suspension Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Suspension Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Automotive Suspension Systems Global Market Report 2022”, the automotive suspension systems market is expected to grow from $56.87 billion in 2021 to $59.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.05%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive suspension systems market is expected to reach $69.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.21%. The increasing demand for motor vehicles is expected to drive the automotive suspension systems market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Automotive Suspension Systems Market

The new technological developments are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive suspension systems market. The automotive industry is increasingly focusing on integrating smarter and safer suspension systems into vehicles for better experiences in different terrains and conditions.

Overview Of The Automotive Suspension Systems Market

The automotive suspension systems market consists of sales of suspension systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) for automotive, which are responsible for smoothening the vehicles ride and keeping them in control. The suspension system maximizes the friction between the tires and road for a softer movement of vehicles. The suspension system consists of tires, tire air, springs, shock absorbers and linkages that connects a vehicle to its wheels supporting road handling and ride quality of the vehicle.

Automotive Suspension Systems Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Passive Suspensions Systems, Semi-Active Suspensions Systems, Active Suspensions Systems

• By Component: Coil Spring, Leaf Spring, Air Spring, Shock Absorbers, Other Components

• By Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

• By Geography: The global automotive suspension systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Continental AG., ZF Friedrichshafen, Tenneco, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, ThyssenKrupp Automotive Systems, WABCO Vehicle Control Systems, Mando Corp., BWI Group, KYB, Hitachi Automotive Systems, TRW Automotive Holdings Inc., LORD Corporation, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Multimatic and SANLUIS Rassini

Automotive Suspension Systems Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of automotive suspension systems global market. The market report gives automotive suspension systems global market analysis, automotive suspension systems global market size, automotive suspension systems global market growth drivers, automotive suspension systems global market segments, automotive suspension systems global market major players, automotive suspension systems market growth across geographies, automotive suspension systems market trends and automotive suspension systems market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The automotive suspension systems market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

