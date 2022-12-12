Global Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Global Market Report 2022”, the automotive chassis dynamometer market is expected to grow from $0.189 billion in 2021 to $0.195 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.76%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive chassis dynamometer market is expected to reach $0.217 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.76%. The increasing manufacturing of automobiles is expected to drive the automotive chassis dynamometer market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market

Mobile and portable chassis dynamometers are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive chassis dynamometer market. Portable dynamometers allow users to perform environmental testing under real-world conditions and serve as an economical alternative to their sophisticated, in-house, testing facilities.

Overview Of The Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market

The automotive chassis dynamometer market consists of sales of automotive chassis dynamometers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the automotive industry for measuring and recording mechanical parameters such as force, power, speed, and torque of vehicles at drive wheels. Chassis dynamometers are test equipment consisting of a pair of rollers, a braking absorption system, and software to calculate drive input and power output, such as torque and power at the wheels.

Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Single Roller, Multi Roller

• By Drive Type: All Wheel Drive Dyno, Two Wheel Drive Dyno

• By Application: Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle, Racing Vehicle

• By Geography: The global automotive chassis dynamometer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Mustang Dynamometer, ONO SOKKI Co., Ltd., Sierra Instruments, Inc., Rototest Ab, Saj Test Plant Pvt. Ltd., Kratzer Automation AG, Horiba Ltd., Meidensha Corporation, Taylor Dynamometer, Power Test, Inc., Dynapack, Elektrodyne, V-tech Dynamometers and Shin Nippon Tokki Co.,Ltd

