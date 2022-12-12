Global Food Dehydrators Market Growth Trajectory

Food Dehydrators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Food Dehydrators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Food Dehydrators Global Market Report 2022”, the food dehydrators market is predicted to reach a value of $2.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.71%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The food dehydrators market is expected to reach $2.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.94%. Increasing demand for the longer shelf life of food products is contributing to the growth of the food dehydrator market.

Key Trends In The Food Dehydrators Market

The development of environmentally friendly food dehydrators is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Environment-friendly dehydrators help in reducing energy costs and carbon emissions during the drying process. For instance, in 2019, US based food waste reduction technology company, KinoSol, launched a new model solar food dehydrator to meet the needs of environmentally-friendly, health-conscious consumers, thus reducing users carbon footprint and improving family nutrition. The solar dehydrator has a collapsible construction and can be can be used to dry vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers.

Overview Of The Food Dehydrators Market

The food dehydrator market consists of sales of food dehydrators by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a device used for drying and preserving foods by removing most of the natural moisture contained in the food. Food dehydrators are used to reduce potential problems with spoilage that might occur with fresh foods. A food dehydrator uses a heat source and airflow to reduce the water content of foods such as fruits, vegetables, and meat.

By Geography: The global food dehydrators market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Eastern Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Tribest Corporation, Koolatron Corporation, Excalibur Dehydrator, National Presto Industries, Inc, Lem Products Holding LLC, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc, The Sausage Maker, Inc, NutriChef Kitchen, Aroma Housewares Company

