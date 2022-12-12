Ganjika lists Delta 8: Berry Blossom as Coming Soon on Its Website
The leading THC and Hemp product provider now lists Delta 8: Berry Blossom strainCARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ganjika House is pleased to announce that it is adding the Delta-8 strain to its CBD products. This time it is Berry Blossom, a flower that attracts a lot of attention because of its potency.
The Delta 8: Berry Blossom's Sativa dominant strain is of premium quality. This is an excellent strain for those who want to enjoy the effects of cannabis without feeling groggy or sedated or want to stay focused but still enjoy their time away from work or school. You'll feel energized and relaxed, with clear-headed cognition that allows you to think clearly and make decisions quickly—even after hours of work in an office environment!
Priced at $39.99 at 3.5 grams and $64.99 at 7 grams if you want it in a premium jar (the price includes shipping), this variety comes in handy pouch form as well; both options offer convenient portability for consumers seeking discretion when traveling outdoors without having to bring along additional supplies with them wherever they go.
The product is non-GMO, indoor-grown, and slowly cured. It comes in various flavors: Pine, Lemon, and Mango. All of the Ganjika products are hand trimmed by experienced growers.
A balanced strain, Ganjika is an excellent choice for any time of day. It's ideal for when you need the energy to get through your day or want to relax after work.
Ganjika uses third-party lab testing to ensure the products are free from pesticides, herbicides, and other harmful chemicals. Second, it also tests its cannabis oil at an independent laboratory to ensure it meets the standards set.
They are also made in a facility that uses a vertical hydroponic process. This helps to ensure the product is free of contaminants and has an optimal terpene profile. Ganjika's an excellent choice for those who don't have much time to smoke but still need to get the job done. It's also a good option for those who want something relaxing and calming without getting too tired.
"The Ganjika team is proud to be able to offer this new strain, which we believe will be a welcome addition to the market. Our team has worked hard over many years to bring you quality cannabis products at affordable prices. We are proud that our premium strains are made with top-notch genetics and tested by some of the most respected laboratories", said the company's CEO.
About Ganjika
Ganjika is a company run by Tazofarms, known for its significant THC and Hemp products. It is a tech-driven company known for its excellent products.
