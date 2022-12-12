Multipoint Group Appointed Mihai Pelinari as Regional Sales Manager
The Multipoint Group has announced the appointment of Mihai Pelinari as Regional Sales Manager for Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova
Mr. Pelinari will be responsible for the group's business and channel operations in Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova
The Multipoint Group has announced the appointment of Mihai Pelinari as Regional Sales Manager for Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova.
Mr. Pelinari will be responsible for developing regional channels and helping companies meet their cyber security challenges with the best solutions. This new role for Multipoint Group was created to support the accelerated activity in the region.
Mr. Pelinari brings to Multipoint Group extensive experience in Business Development in the IT sector, including relevant roles in Clico, Proceso, and Veeam Software.
Mihai Pelinari: "I am honored to be a part of MultiPoint Group. We at MultiPoint and our worldwide vendors and partners are building a trusted ecosystem constructed to fit our customers' specific needs in ensuring cybersecurity. I strongly believe that the products in our portfolio will add great value to all our Partners in Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova".
Ricardo Resnik, the CEO of Multipoint Group: "Mr. Pelinari is highly ambitious and goal driven. We are delighted to have him onboard. With his energy and the strive for success, we will help organizations to be more secure and help our partners to grow along with us".
The Multipoint Group continues to accelerate its activities in the EU region, with sales and support activities covering Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Israel, Poland, and the Baltics. Multipoint Group will provide advanced support to its customers through support and knowledge centers in the UAE, Israel and Greece.
Among the solutions to be distributed by Multipoint Group in the Middle East region are Acronis for backup, Vicarius for Virtual Patching, BigFix for Patch Management, Varonis for Security Auditing, SealPath for IRM , Athomize for Cloud Security, KE-LA for Threat Intelligence, Garland Technology for Network TAPs, Corero Security for anti-DDOS, AnyDesk for Remote Support, and Portnox for NAC; and Perimeter 81 for SASE.
