Bawa Group of Hotels partners with Simplotel, hits 8% in direct out of total bookings
The Mumbai-based boutique hotel chain leverages Simplotel’s ‘secret deals’ feature to see direct bookings grow 250%
Our customers didn't trust our booking engine with payments as they were redirected to a third-party website. Simplotel solved this issue as its booking engine is an extension of the brand website.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplotel, a leading SaaS company offering hotel ecommerce solutions, today announced that the Bawa Group of Hotels has seen its direct bookings hit 10% of its total online bookings. The Mumbai-based boutique hospitality chain leveraged Simplotel Hotel E-commerce (which comprises Simplotel Website Builder & Booking Engine) to drive this growth.
— Harmit Kaur
“Simplotel has brought a fresh breath of life into our website and booking engine. Our customers have told us that the booking journey has become so seamless that they love booking through our brand website. Previously, there was also an issue with white-labeling of the booking engine. Our customers did not trust our booking engine with payments as they would be redirected to a third-party website. Simplotel solved this issue as its booking engine is an extension of the brand website. We also loved the fact that the Simplotel team followed our brief of design and content to the T,” said Harmit Kaur, a consultant for revenue optimisation and brand management at Bawa Hospitality.
The hotel chain was also able to utilise the ‘secret deals’ feature, similarly observed in online travel agencies (OTAs), to bring in more direct bookings. The brand website now captures 8% of total bookings (23% in direct out of total online bookings) from just 3% earlier.
“We are really happy to have built this wonderful synergy with Bawa Hospitality and help them use our technology to the fullest. We are looking forward to beating this 250% growth in direct bookings and growing with them,” said Tarun Goyal, Founder & CEO of Simplotel.
About the Bawa Group of Hotels:
The Bawa Group of Hotels is a boutique hotel chain located in strategic places across Mumbai.
Hotel Bawa Regency (Dadar), Hotel Bawa International (Vile Parle), Hotel Bawa Continental (Juhu) and Hotel Bawa Suites (Khar) offer travellers of both the leisure and business segments an intimate hospitality experience.
To know more, please visit: https://www.bawahotels.com/
About Simplotel:
Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers four products and one service: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel Reservation Desk, Simplotel Guest Connect (Email Marketing) and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.
Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 21 countries.
To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com/ or contact us at hello@simplotel.com.
Tarun Goyal
Simplotel
+ +91 8048124881
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other