Imversed to Launch XR NFT Roadshow in New York

SINGAPORE, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imversed announced it would be launching its XR NFT token roadshow in New York City to the blockchain community's and investors' delight. The campaign is open to the public and will allow users to search and collect NFTs that are unique and specific to them.

Imversed XR NFTs (Extended Reality Non-Fungible Tokens) will be searchable through XR technology in early 2023, making them one of the first NFTs to be offered through the medium. With the rapid development of XR technology, Imversed believes this will be a great way to reach potential investors and users.

"The launch of our XR NFT is huge for us," said Alex Su, CTO of Imversed." Not only does it mark a new era in digital collectibles and gaming, but it also allows people from all corners of the globe to access our platform." With more than 2.3 billion active gamers worldwide, and that number growing daily, Alex Su believes this is just the beginning for Imversed. "We are very excited about the future, and we know that XR technology will play an important role in our path forward."

Imversed is currently revolutionizing the metaverse landscape with XR technology. Imversed will soon launch geo-attached XR-lands available for purchase by individuals and businesses, who in turn can build their own virtual destination within the Imversed platform. These XR-lands will be combined with XR NFT Tokens and create a whole new level of monetization and engagement for users. Soon there will be a brand new world full of interactive experiences, including events such as VR concerts at iconic locations like Times Square or interactive AR game shows in Central Park.

The Imversed XR NFT roadshow is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey into the future of digital collectibles and gaming. Imversed will continue to revolutionize the digital collectibles industry and make it more accessible to everyone. By bringing together blockchain technology and XR technology, Imversed is creating a new way for people to engage with virtual worlds and form lasting connections.


You just read:

