OrBit Markets and Flowdesk Announce Partnership to Develop Treasury Management Solutions

OrBit Markets, the leading institutional liquidity provider in digital asset options and structured products, today announced a strategic partnership with Flowdesk, a provider of trading infrastructure for market-making and other crypto financial services.

After a rapid growth over the past two years, token issuers now face many challenges such as lack of diversification, vulnerability to market downturns, and low productivity on the native tokens. OrBit and Flowdesk seek to address these issues by offering a broad range of innovative derivatives solutions. The partnership will enable token issuers to access an integrated suite of services, from liquidity management and custody to hedging and yield enhancement strategies.

"We are excited to partner with Flowdesk to provide token issuers with best-in-class treasury solutions," said Caroline Mauron, co-Founder and CEO of OrBit Markets. "With Flowdesk's expertise in liquidity management, combined with OrBit's experience in structuring and financial engineering, token issuers can now access the best of both worlds."

Flowdesk CEO, Guilhem Chaumont, also commented on the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with OrBit to provide token issuers with a comprehensive suite of services that is unmatched in the industry. We are confident that our combined offerings will help token issuers better manage their treasuries and grow more sustainably."

For more information about treasury management solutions, email info@orbitmarkets.io.

About OrBit Markets:

OrBit Markets is an institutional liquidity provider of options and structured products in digital assets. Founded by a team of former executives in trading and computer science, and backed by Matrixport and Brevan Howard Digital, OrBit brings its expert know-how in options to the crypto derivatives market. Headquartered in Singapore, OrBit serves institutions across CeFi, DeFi and TradFi looking for more sophisticated investing and hedging solutions in digital assets. For more information, visit orbitmarkets.io.

About Flowdesk:

Founded in 2020 by Guilhem Chaumont, Paul Bugnot, François Cluzeau, and Balthazar Giraux, Flowdesk is a digital asset service provider registered in France with the country's financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF). Flowdesk has created and maintained a unique trading infrastructure that allows interconnection with more than 80 digital asset exchanges. The company offers four types of services: treasury management, brokerage, custody, as well as market-making. The company has offices in Paris and Singapore. For more information, visit flowdesk.co.

