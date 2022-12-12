THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2022
**Following one-minute speeches, the House will consider the thirty-two bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (32 bills)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 7077 – Empowering the U.S. Fire Administration Act (Rep. Torres (NY) – Science, Space, and Technology)
- S. 558 – FLOODS Act (Sen. Wicker – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 8665 – National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) Modernization Act (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 7535 – Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 5349 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1550 State Road S–38–211 in Orangeburg, South Carolina, as the ‘‘J.I. Washington Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Clyburn – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 5949 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 615 North Bush Street, in Santa Ana, California, as the ‘‘Judge James Perez Post Office’’ (Rep. Correa – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6725 – To change the address of the Marilyn Monroe Post Office, and for other purposes (Rep. Cardenas – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 7832 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 396 South California Avenue in West Covina, California, as the ‘‘Esteban E. Torres Post Office Building” (Rep. Napolitano – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 7873 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 400 Southern Avenue Southeast in Washington, District of Columbia, as the ‘‘District of Columbia Servicemembers and Veterans Post Office’’ (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 7988 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 79125 Corporate Centre Drive in La Quinta, California, as the ‘‘Corporal Hunter Lopez Memorial Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Ruiz – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 7519 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2050 South Boulevard in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, as the ‘‘Dr. Ezra S. Parke Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Levin (MI) – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 8026 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 825 West 65th Street in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as the ‘‘Charles W. Lindberg Post Office’’ (Rep. Omar – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 8226 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 236 Concord Exchange North in South Saint Paul, Minnesota, as the "Officer Leo Pavlak Post Office Building" (Rep. Craig – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 9074 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 333 North Sunrise Way in Palm Springs, California, as the ‘‘Chairman Richard Milanovich Post Office’’ (Rep. Ruiz – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 8622 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 123 South 3rd Street in King City, California, as the ‘‘Chief Rudy Banuelos Post Office’’ (Rep. Panetta – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 7082 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2200 North George Mason Drive in Arlington, Virginia, as the "Jesus Antonio Collazos Post Office Building" (Rep. Beyer – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 7638 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 6000 South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, Florida, as the ‘‘U.S. Marine Corporal Ronald R. Payne Jr. Post Office’’ (Rep. Franklin – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6042 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 213 William Hilton Parkway in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, as the ‘‘Caesar H. Wright Jr. Post Office Building’’, as amended (Rep. Mace – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 7514 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 345 South Main Street in Butler, Pennsylvania, as the ‘‘Andrew Gomer Williams Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Kelly (PA) – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6630 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1400 N Kraemer Blvd. in Placentia, California, as the ‘‘PFC Jang Ho Kim Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Kim (CA) – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6218 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 317 Blattner Drive in Avon, Minnesota, as the ‘‘W.O.C. Kort Miller Plantenberg Post Office’’ (Rep. Emmer – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6220 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 100 3rd Avenue Northwest in Perham, Minnesota, as the "Charles P. Nord Post Office" (Rep. Fischbach – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6221 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 155 Main Avenue West in Winsted, Minnesota, as the "James A. Rogers Jr. Post Office" (Rep. Fischbach – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6611 – To authorize the Embassy of France in Washington, DC, to establish a commemorative work in the District of Columbia and its environs to honor the extraordinary contributions of Jean Monnet to restoring peace between European nations and establishing the European Union, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Keating – Natural Resources)
- S. 314 – Klamath Tribe Judgment Fund Repeal Act (Sen. Merkley – Natural Resources)
- S. 789 – RESPECT Act (Sen. Rounds – Natural Resources)
- S. 1466 – Saline Lake Ecosystems in the Great Basin States Program Act of 2021 (Sen. Merkley – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 2551 – Bonneville Shoreline Trail Advancement Act (Rep. Curtis – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 5715 – To reauthorize the Morris K. Udall and Stewart L. Udall Trust Fund, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Grijalva – Education and Labor/Natural Resources)
- H.R. 6427 – Red River National Wildlife Refuge Boundary Modification Act, as amended (Rep. Johnson (LA) – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 7496 – To direct the Secretary of the Interior to install a plaque at the peak of Ram Head in the Virgin Islands National Park on St. John, United States Virgin Islands, to commemorate the slave rebellion that began on St. John in 1733 (Rep. Plaskett – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 7952 – Valley Forge Park Realignment Permit and Promise Act, as amended (Rep. Dean – Natural Resources)