International Alternative Rock Duo Hiding In Shadows Release Their New Single “Crazy Stuff”

Hiding In Shadows

Hiding In Shadows

Crazy Stuff

Crazy Stuff Album Cover

This Time

This Time Album Cover

"Crazy Stuff" is a nostalgic generic look back at youth. Back too a time when we all felt carefree with no responsibilities and could be impulsive.

Somehow This Time, I Think You Can Make It”
— Spencer/Sharma

DOHA, QATAR, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Their latest released single and music video "Crazy Stuff" is a nostalgic generic look back at youth. Back too a time when we all felt carefree with no responsibilities and could be impulsive. It was more about the thrill of being alive than the rules and conforms of the adult world. These days pass by fast and so are often recalled through Rose Tinted Glasses.

"It only felt like yesterday, It was the time of our lives
I wish it had been yesterday, Those days are still etched in my mind"

Their debut released single and music video "THIS TIME" is an inspirational uplifting song that the world needs right now in an uncertain era of COVID19. It reflects how life can sometimes feel in a crazy modern world and how we must keep pushing forwards. As in life we have to always find our way and persistence is the key to enable us to realise our goals and dreams. The song transitions through various phases and motivates the listner.

Hope springs eternal and therefore “Somehow This Time, I Think You Can Make It"

Hiding In Shadows is an International Alternative Rock Duo from Britain and India, who have been working together for the last few years in various forms. They combine the expression and versatility of both keyboard and guitar in the production of their music. Utilising the latest technology when developing songs and ideas enabled them to work and share projects between themselves online. Their musical roots come from a mix of Pop, Rock, Blues, RnB Soul and Metal. Their aim is to produce broad appeal music with catchy melodies, guitar riffs and killer solo’s.

Hiding In Shadows
Hiding In Shadows Studios
hidinginshadowsstudio@gmail.com
Hiding In Shadows - Crazy Stuff (Official Music Video)

