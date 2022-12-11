Zara Tours is Crowned Africa’s Leading Tour Operator

Zara Tours wins Africa & Tanzania's Leading Tour Operator at the 2022 World Travel Awards Zara Tours wins Africa & Tanzania's Leading Tour Operator at the 2022 World Travel Awards Zara Tours wins Africa & Tanzania's Leading Tour Operator at the 2022 World Travel Awards

For many years, Zara Tours has been praised for its imaginative journeys and skilled guides. The honors continue for this East Africa & Tanzania tour operator.

We’re deeply grateful for continued support from our clients whose votes enabled us to clinch the victory. The global decoration makes us feel extremely honored and humbled.” — Zara Tanzania Adventures Founder and CEO, Ms. Zainab Ansell

MOSHI, TANZANIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zara Tours, one of the top tour operators in Tanzania and East Africa, has been winning awards year after year for its innovative and tailored package experiences and knowledgeable porters. This year, the awards keep coming.

The World Travel Awards (WTA) held in Kenya named Zara Tanzania Adventures Africa’s Leading Tour Operator of the year in 2022, nearly a month after the operator received the TANAPA Tourism Award back home.

The female-owned company is recognized worldwide for its customized travel packages throughout East Africa, offering Mt. Kilimanjaro climbing, African safaris, Zanzibar beach holidays, and cultural excursions to individual tourists as well as groups. Not only that, but Zara Tours is a leader in tourist sustainability projects and charities that promote a clean environment, education, women’s leadership, and community giveback.

Zara Tanzania Adventures Founder and CEO, Ms. Zainab Ansell, said: “No doubt, the customized services, innovation, and experience have brought us at the red-carpet reception to join legends in travel, tourism, and hospitality in receiving the ultimate annual honor of World Travel Awards as winners of Africa’s leading tour operator.”

Every year, World Travel Awards travels the globe with a Grand Tour consisting of several regional gala ceremonies. The events recognize excellence within each continent before the Grand Final at the end of the year.

These prestigious ceremonies are influential and esteemed occasions in the tourism industry and are attended by tourism's distinguished decision-makers, figureheads, influencers, and media.

ABOUT ZARA TOURS

Our full-service Tanzanian tour company owns and operates local hotels, lodges, and wild camps to create a truly amazing adventure of a lifetime. From the beaches of Zanzibar to Tanzania’s National Parks and Game Reserves and the mighty Mt. Kilimanjaro, we have packages to satisfy the most adventurous travelers. Nature lovers, hikers, and sightseers love this area; you must see it to believe its beauty.

Zara has evolved into Tanzania’s largest Kilimanjaro outfitter and one of the largest safari operators in East Africa. We are a one-stop shop offering experiences and accommodation in Tanzania’s tourism hotspots.

With over 30 years of experience, Zara Tours offers superior climbing guides, accommodations, and safari operators to give a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Find us online at www.zaratours.com and learn more about our community and environmental efforts at www.zaracharitytanzania.org.

Press Contact

Rashid Adam

Publicity and Marketing Department

zara@zaratours.com

1-866-550-4447

