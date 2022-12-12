PepTalk Lands Major Funding Round to Fuel U.S. Expansion
Company announces growth with job creation across three locations
PepTalk is thrilled to be working with Venture Wave Capital and the wider global advisory council on our U.S. expansion in 2023.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PepTalk, the Dublin headquartered provider of the world’s first Team Experience (TX) ™ platform, founded by cousins, James Brogan and Irish sporting superstar, Bernard Brogan, has completed a $3.6M funding round led by Venture Wave Capital
— James Brogan, CEO of PepTalk
The funding will be used to scale the company in the U.S. with CEO, James Brogan, relocating to their newly opened New York office to serve an increasing market demand amongst North American customers.
The latest round of funding was led by VentureWave Capital, an impact investment fund headquartered in Ireland, led by Alan Foy, Brian Martin and Kieran McLoughlin. The fund works with high growth companies to invest and build global ‘technology for good’ that will deliver real societal benefits. PepTalk is also supported by Enterprise Ireland and UK based VC company, Haatch.
PepTalk currently has 23 full-time employees, with offices in Dublin, London, and now the new office in New York City. The company expects to double growth over the next 12 months and hire 12 additional members across sales, marketing, and technology.
The software company has experienced strong growth in recent years, reaching over 50,000 employees across four continents and winning the addition of a significant number of global multi-year partnerships with blue chip clients including Verizon, PayPal and Elavon. In recognition of PepTalk’s rapid growth, the company was recently recognized as part of Deloitte's Fast Tech 50 as one of fastest growth technology companies in Ireland.
Founded in late 2017, PepTalk has developed what is described as the world’s first Team Experience (TX)™ platform, underpinned by cutting edge behavioral psychology and academic research. The platform helps organizations, managers, and employees identify and develop habits and behaviors to bring leaders and their teams together to address the ongoing challenges with connection, engagement and productivity in the modern workplace.
Speaking about the announcement, PepTalk’s CEO, James Brogan, commented; “We are delighted to be partnering with VentureWave for our global expansion into the U.S. We are a mission driven business, and it is unique to find an investor that aligns so strongly with our own values. We believe this partnership has the potential to transform our business and we’re thrilled to be working with Alan, Brian, Kieran and the wider global advisory council on our U.S. expansion in 2023.”
Welcoming the news, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD said: “It’s great to see an Irish start-up doing so well and experiencing strong growth, with plans well under way to grow its workforce over the next 12 months. The opening of the new base in the U.S. provides a great opportunity to introduce and embed their unique product offering amongst blue-chip companies in global markets and is a massive step forward on their growth journey. I wish PepTalk the very best for the year ahead and look forward to seeing many more years of growth and workforce expansion.”
VentureWave Managing Partner Brian Martin, who will join the Peptalk board, said: “We believe the space PepTalk is in is incredibly exciting and are delighted to be working with James and Bernard as they grow the business globally. There is now an increasing realization of the correlation between employee wellbeing, diversity and engagement with organizational performance. PepTalk has built a scalable platform that makes it easier for enterprise leaders to deliver this. As part of our investment, the founders have set out a series of impact goals they will aim to achieve and report upon.”
Donnchadh Cullinan, Head of ICT HPSU, Enterprise Ireland said: “Enterprise Ireland has worked closely with Peptalk since its establishment and it is exciting to see this highly innovative company go from strength-to-strength. The expansion of its US base and the announcement of the creation of these new jobs across the three locations is testament to the ambition and potential of the team. Enterprise Ireland looks forward to continuing to support Peptalk as it scales further and continues to expand its global market reach.
