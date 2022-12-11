Bay Area Independent Music Label set to Launch 3 Albums Jan. 1, 2023, with Young Beard, Five1Hero & Renegades Worldwide
Sunday Brunch Playlist Volume 1 - The Blue Moon Cafe Cover - The Five1Hero's first full length solo album
East Bay Area Indie Record Label set to start 2023 off with a Bang.
I am very excited for New Years Day 2023...I may be biased but I truly believe the people want and need our music.”OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To say it has been an impressive first year for Bay Area Independent Record Label, Fresh Cut Wax LLC, is an understatement. Right out of the gate, the infant record label launched their first full length album, Renegades Worldwide, Global Domination, in early March, a powerful hip hop collective addressing everything from break ups, to the pandemic, to the War on Ukraine, and get this, there are 12 emcees on this album and no swearing, cussing, or potty talk, whatever you want to call it. Something truly unique in Hip Hop.
From there, we saw the Five1Hero come onto the scene with his breakout debut single ‘Summer in SoCal’, a laid-back boom bap track with a myriad of up-and-coming female vocalists. After the release of ‘Summer in SoCal’ we saw Fresh Cut Wax LLC., release a handful of singles from both brands, The Five1Hero and Renegades Worldwide, including the single for ‘On the Run’ from Renegades and ‘The Hit’ and 'A Mi Lado', a surprise down tempo song featuring the Jazzy Argentinian bombshell, Mica Franco with lyrics completely in Spanish.
Then in the Fall, Fresh Cut Wax came out with a huge announcement that NorCal rock band, Young Beard, was signing up and releasing some of their music with the label and creating a new album. With that came the final release of the year, Young Beards' track The Big September remixed by the Five1Hero with a cameo from Renegade Worldwide rapper King Marino.
Today, The Five1Hero, President, CEO, and Executive Producer, of the label announced that each brand is releasing a full-length album on New Year’s Day 2023.
“I am very excited for New Years Day 2023. I feel like after that day I can really focus on blowing up the label and out brands of talent. I have been in producer mode for a couple years now and really need to get our products out there. I may be biased but I truly believe the people want and need our music.”
The first album is Young Beard’s full release of The Big September, including every track they have recorded, including the remix.
The second album is Renegades Worldwide’ Global Remixes, a remix album with a lot of EDM, Dub, & Dancehall influence. “Global Remixes is basically a brand-new album even though it is remixes from Global Domination. They are so different and unique, and the album flows together so well, I am really excited to see what people think.” Explains ‘Hero.
The third album is Five1Hero’s official 1st full length album entitled Sunday Brunch Playlist Volume 1 – The Blue Moon Café. “This album is a lot of my life in my later teens and 20’s when I was in the club and rave scenes quite a bit. I am very proud of this album. I think it pays tribute to my years in San Francisco and the music I love. I wanted it to have some hip hop but not e a hip hop album, but really show a lot more musical diversity. I think we hit the nail on the head.”
All 3 albums will be for sale digitally on all major platforms for just $5.99 each. “We really appreciate anyone who buys these albums. The way streaming services work it is almost impossible for an artist to make money these days, so we definitely appreciate the purchases!” says ‘Hero.
You can Save and Preorder the tracks albums here:
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/youngbeard/the-big-sepytember
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/renegadesworldwide/global-remixes
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/thefive1hero/sunday-brunch-playlist-vol-1-the-blue-moon-cafe
For more information on Fresh Cut Wax please visit: www.FreshCutWax.com
Buy Swag at: https://www.bonfire.com/store/fresh-cut-wax-dope-gear-spot/
For more music check out:
Global Domination - The Album
https://songwhip.com/renegadesworldwide/global-domination
The Big September – Maxi Single
https://songwhip.com/youngbeard/big-september-remix
Muzik for Wendi
https://songwhip.com/thefive1hero/muzik-for-wendi
Summer in SoCal
https://songwhip.com/thefive1hero/summer-in-socal-oc-to-sd
On the Run Maxi Single
https://songwhip.com/renegadesworldwide/on-the-run
Burning
https://songwhip.com/youngbeard/burning
3 Albums in One Day!