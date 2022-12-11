Submit Release
San Francisco Bay Area Independent Music Producer, The Five1Hero, Pays Tribute to Pismo Beach w/ his EP Muzik for Wendi

Downtempo Pismo Beach

Muzik for Wendi

Hip Hop Oakland San Francisco Record Label Music Producer

The Five1Hero in the Studio

New Downtempo lo-fi EP sends chill vibes to the "805"

We cruised down Highway 1 with no reservations, no plans, no nothing... we drove in search of a beach and discovered the biggest beach you have ever seen, Pismo Beach.””
— The Five 1 Hero
PISMO BEACH , CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What music do you listen to when you don’t want to listen to anything? That was the musical goal for the Five1Hero when he created his first full length EP featuring 10 tracks and a short 25-minute play. The album, Muzik for Wendi, is dedicated to his wife, ‘Wendi’, and their adventures in Pismo Beach. “When we first got together, we jumped in the car and drove south. We cruised down Highway 1 with no reservations, no plans, no nothing, and it was a blast! The first night we stayed at a place right on a cliff on Highway 1 and in the morning, we drove in search of a beach and discovered the biggest beach you have ever seen, Pismo Beach.”

‘Hero and ‘Wendi’ used to take off on Friday night to spend the weekend in Pismo when they first moved from San Francisco to the East Bay. “We worked so much, and different hours, and couldn’t take a real vacation, so once every couple to three months we would head to Pismo and live it up for a weekend.” Explains ‘Hero.

With that in mind and an idea to make a very chill lo-fi style album, Hero came up with the concept, ‘Muzik for Wendi’. Each track is named after a street in Pismo Beach. Each name was carefully selected for certain memories they have had over the years there. There are ten tracks in total and each one is about 2:30 in length making the entire project about 25 minutes long. The perfect length of time to escape to the chill downtempo vibes and soothing guitar, performed by Indonesian downtempo guitarist AnneXXNX.

To purchase the album visit:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/muzik-for-wendi/1650531278
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BJNWJV6N

You can also find it on all major streaming platforms:
Muzik for Wendi
https://songwhip.com/thefive1hero/muzik-for-wendi

For more information on Fresh Cut Wax please visit: www.FreshCutWax.com

Buy Swag at: https://www.bonfire.com/store/fresh-cut-wax-dope-gear-spot/

Fred James
Bay Area Media
