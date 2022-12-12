Brush Motor Market to Hit USD 11,442.8 Mn by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Brush Motor Market is forecast to record a major increase in its revenue from US$ 7,431 Mn in 2021 to US$ 11,442.8 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
Since its development in the 18th century, brush motors have been around for a very long time. They are crucial in a number of mechanical applications. Electric current flows through soft contacts known as "brushes" in brush motors. The commutator, armature, permanent magnets, and brushes are the main components of a brush motor. The polarities of the magnets create a magnetic field when they connect to a power source, resulting in motion as current flows through the armature coils. The rotating armature coils in this arrangement are connected to the external power source using brushes. The electromagnetic field gets stronger as more current flows through the armature coils. In brushed motors, the "brushes" are often constructed of graphite or carbon. Additionally, scattered copper can be added to them to increase their conductivity. These brushes must be replaced as part of routine maintenance because they deteriorate with time.
Market Influencing Factors
The factors driving the global brush motor industry include the growing popularity of electric vehicles and brush motors' low power consumption. The adoption of electric vehicles is accelerating globally due to the increased demand for energy-efficient transportation and government support in the form of subsidies and tax breaks. When compared to other conventional vehicles, electric vehicles have lower fuel and operating expenses, higher efficiency, lower maintenance costs, and lower noise and air pollution emissions. The International Energy Agency evaluates those 2.1 million electric vehicles were sold globally in 2019, an increase of 40% from 2018. As a result, the market expansion during the forecast period is likely to be boosted by the growing adoption of electric vehicles.
Additionally, brushed motors are straightforward, affordable, and provide consistent motor speed control. Brushed motors are suitable for a variety of applications due to their inexpensive starting costs and dependability. Thus, these benefits of brush motors will drive the global market.
However, the increased maintenance need and the rising automation of the manufacturing procedure may hamper market growth throughout the forecast period.
Segmentation Summary
In 2021, in terms of components, the rotor/armature had a dominant share of 50% in the global brush motor industry. On the other hand, the brushes segment will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% throughout the prognosis years. The most important component of the brush DC motor is the carbon brush. Brushes are quite prone to wear, especially when the brush motor is used outside of its specifications.
In 2021, based on type, the permanent magnet system dominated the global brush motor industry, and the segment will remain dominant throughout the forecast years. Comparing permanent magnet types to other singly-fed electric machines, permanent magnet types are more compact, efficient, and reliable. However, the series–wound segment will register a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period since they are the most commonly preferred brush motor. In addition, the shunt-wound segments held an opportunity of US$ 1490 million in 2021.
In 2021, in terms of power output, less than 750W o/p maintained the highest share in the global brush motor industry. A wide variety of motors used in ordinary applications that are less than 750 W are blamed for segmental dominance. Some of the important uses include the massager, vacuum cleaner, power tool, automobile products, motorized toys, and kids' cars. On the other hand, between 750W and 75kW o/p segment will record a CAGR of about 8.2% over the forecast years. In addition, the greater than 375kW o/p segment revenue will reach US$ 500 Mn by 2023.
In 2021, on the basis of industry, the transportation segment maintained a lucrative share of 27% in the global brush motor industry. The brush motor is widely used in the automobile sector because of its straightforward operation, linear performance, usability, and low cost. Automakers widely use brushed DC motors to power windows, seats, etc. In addition, the aerospace segment generated a revenue of US$ 6,700 million. On the other hand, the medical segment will record a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2027.
In 2021, in terms of sales channel, the aftermarket segment owned a significant share of the global brush motor industry, and the segment will exhibit a CAGR of 8% throughout the prediction course. The frequent replacement of brushed motors in equipment and a high rate of brush motor wear increases the aftermarket segment share.
Regional Summary
In 2021, in terms of region, the Asia Pacific region recorded a significant share in the brush motor industry, and the region will record an annual growth rate of 8% from 2022 to 2027. The expansion of the automotive, manufacturing, fan, and ventilation industries and the strong need for better, more energy-efficient motors drive the region's growth. Additionally, the region is seeing significant expenditures in the car sector, which is fueling the expansion of the brush motor market.
On the other hand, North America region will record a revenue of roughly US$ 1,500 million by 2023 due to the growing usage of technologically advanced brush motors.
Prominent Competitors
The leading competitors in the global brush motor market are:
Siemens
ABB
Schneider Electric
Allied Motion Technologies
OMRON Nidec Corporation
AMETEK
Maxon motor
ARC Systems
Johnson Electric
Danaher Motion
ASMO
Franklin Electric
Brook Crompton
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global brush motor market segmentation focuses on Component, Type, Power Output, Industry, Sales Channel, and Region.
By Component Segment
Stator
Rotor / Armature
Brushes
Commutator
By Type Segment
Permanent Magnet
Shunt - Wound
Series - Wound
Compound Wound (Shunt + Series)
By Power Output Segment
Less than 750W o/p
Between 750W and 75kW o/p
Between 75kW and 375kW o/p
Greater than 375kW o/p
By Industry Segment
Aerospace
Automation
Broadcast
HVAC
Material Handling
Medical
Oil and Gas
Power and Energy
Robotics
Security
Transportation
Other
By Sales Channel Segment
OEM
Aftermarket
By Region Segment
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Spain
Poland
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
