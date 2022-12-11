13 Years of Operation with a Positive Growing Business, CentrePark Changes Perceptions on Parking
Synonymous with an inefficient use of capacity, long queues and limited payment options, parking has changed with the support of CentrePark’s technology
All the features that we have implemented at Grand Indonesia are part of the innovations that CentrePark continues to develop, including through artificial intelligence technology.”JAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CentrePark, the leading parking management company in Indonesia, this year recorded positive growth of more than 15%. Stepping on its 13 years of operations in Indonesia, CentrePark has successfully partnered with Grand Indonesia, one of the largest and most successful malls in Indonesia.
— Charles Oentomo, President Director of Centrepark Citra Corpora.
“Grand Indonesia has almost the same vision as CentrePark, which is to always provide the best service to customers by continuing to develop and innovate. With the new technology that has been and will be implemented, we are confident that we can jointly create new standards in the parking industry,” said the Director of PT Grand Indonesia, Muralidaran, when met at the signing ceremony of the CentrePark collaboration with Grand Indonesia at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta.
CentrePark also plays an active role in developing the smart city vision in various cities and is ready to be present in other big cities in Southeast Asia. "Our achievements up to the thirteenth year are supported by technological innovation and collaboration with partners to address the various challenges of the parking industry in this country together," said Charles Oentomo, President Director of Centrepark Citra Corpora.
He added, the parking industry in big cities in Indonesia faces several challenges, including the lack of technology's role in responding to the needs of building managers, inefficient use of parking capacity and the absence of real-time parking reporting.
On the consumer side, today's drivers are demanding the same digital convenience that they get for general consumer goods and services. They should have a seamless experience from entering the parking area, and looking for a parking location to unlimited payment options. CentrePark has responded to this need with a series of technologies that will change the perception of complicated, tiring and time-consuming parking to be fast, safe and convenient.
The parking area at Grand Indonesia, for example, which is visited by more than 5,000 cars per day, has been supported by a 100% ticketless and paperless parking system. Only by scanning a smartphone in the entry area, no more tickets and paper parking receipts.
When in a threatening situation, visitors to the Grand Indonesia area can also press the emergency button in the parking area which will connect them to the Control Room where there will be officers ready to help. CentrePark also provides a special premium parking area for Grand Indonesia customers which has been designed to support their convenience in the East Mall, Basement 1 and West Mall G1 floor areas.
Furthermore, visitors are also assisted by the Parking Guide System which will show the number of available parking slots. Vehicle queues at the exit can also be reduced by the Traffic Dispatch System (TDS). This system is supported by this information board that will automatically display signs to guide visitors to the exits of the mall which are quieter.
The implementation of artificial intelligence technology is also applied in a vehicle license plate recognition system called License Plate Recognition (LPR) which is widely implemented abroad. This system can identify visitors through vehicle license plates by automatically reading the vehicle license plate number, vehicle type, vehicle color, and even vehicle brand. Currently, this system has been implemented at Grand Indonesia for all access.
“All the features that we have implemented at Grand Indonesia are part of the innovations that CentrePark continues to develop, including through artificial intelligence technology. All these conveniences will change the driver's perception of parking to be more positive. And CentrePark with the latest technology is ready to answer the needs of the community as well as building managers, housing and others to realize the vision of a smart city together," added Charles.
