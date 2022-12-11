Submit Release
Russell Marlett Draws Readers Towards the Truth in "Commentaries on the Book of Wisdom"

Russell Marlett sets out in this courageous undertaking to share a discovery that envelops nearly all religious and spiritual disciplines. “Commentaries on the Book of Wisdom” depicts the story of a sailor who was given thirty-two life-altering verses by a mysterious presence in a Guatemalan jungle hut.

These verses, laid out in easy-to-read-and-understand eight-line verses with short commentaries, expound on a “one” basic truth encompassing everyone despite differences in religious background, belief, or life experience. And it is this “one” truth that anyone and everyone can benefit from to make their lives – and others – meaningful.

A true author on faith and spirituality, Russell Marlett took on new heights in this book to explore the thirst that consumes a person's soul in the search for meaning and purpose. The book proved to be more than just inspiring – it helps to develop in the reader a mindset to be open to limitless possibilities and to use each moment wisely in their desire to understand their existence.

“Commentaries on the Book of Wisdom” is for those who want and need to know the truth in their journey towards a fulfilled life.

Grab the chance to discover the fundamental knowledge and truth. Get a copy of Russell Marlett's “Commentaries on the Book of Wisdom” today on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

“Commentaries on the Book of Wisdom”
Author | Russell Marlett
Published date | February 4, 2022
Publisher | ReadersMagnet
Genre | Motivational/Inspirational

Author Bio

Russell Marlett grew up in a family of Methodists where early religious training was more dogmatic than exploratory. Russell's evolution includes being a painfully thin, non-athletic adolescent to a life of adventure in adulthood, towards fully embracing an unquestioning faith that came from the teachings of Christ.

In his studies, Russell discovered research material that led him to become a reader and student of religious thought and opinion, encompassing disciplines other than Christianity. He was a teacher and eventually a lay speaker for his local church. He found a common thread in his studies of various religious and spiritual disciplines. Russell believes that there is only one truth, and it has been discovered and expressed in different terms and forms by other adherents throughout history.

