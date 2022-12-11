Claude Alain Solliard's "Marcelin and Marcy: Two Elephants for a Cleaner World" Motivates Children to Show Sympathy For the Environment

The book “Marcelin and Marcy: Two Elephants for a Cleaner World” by Claude Alain Solliard was featured at the New York Library Association (NYLA) 2022 Annual Conference & Trade Show held last November 3-4, 2022, at the Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York.

“Marcelin and Marcy” is a perfect read for children and parents who wants to teach their kids about keeping the environment clean.

What makes this children's book unique is that it is translated into English, French, and Spanish since the author wants to reach out and influence more readers of today's generation.

The story shows the importance of being disciplined and responsible in keeping the environment clean through the life of the two compassionate elephants, Marcelin and Marcy, who strive to make the world a better place. Filled with beautifully colored illustrations, the book also provides entertaining coloring pages for young readers.

Read more of Claude Alain Solliard's “Marcelin and Marcy: Two Elephants for a Cleaner World” and order a copy of the book on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Marcelin and Marcy: Two Elephants for a Cleaner World

Author | Claude Alain Solliard

Published Date | April 29, 2022

Publisher | BookBaby

Genre | Children educational

Author Bio

Claude Alain Solliard grew up in Saviese, Switzerland, and moved to New York as a young chef to work at some of the city's most celebrated restaurants, including Lespinasse, San Domenico, Le Cirque, and Raoul's. He was also the chef-owner of the highly popular bistro Seppi's at Le Parker Meridien, New York. Solliard is an avid runner and trains for the New York City Marathon by running and biking in Central Park and all over the city. It was on these daily runs when he grew frustrated with the amount of trash he encountered carelessly tossed everywhere. This is when he started and founded the “Pick It Up Please” trash awareness cause.

