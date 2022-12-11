A Guide to Professional Steam Cleaning for Carpet, Tile, Area Rugs, and Upholstery
Maintenance between professional steam cleaning services is important. Here are some important things to keep in mind for carpet, rugs, upholstery, and tile.
Maintenance between professional cleanings is the most important thing when caring for different types of flooring.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When looking to clean carpet, tile, area rugs, and upholstery, steam cleaning might be the perfect solution. Steam cleaning is a powerful and effective way to remove dirt, debris, and other pollutants from any home. Discussed within this guide are the following topics: what steam cleaning is, the benefits of steam cleaning, the professional steam cleaning process, and tips for steam cleaning carpets, rugs, upholstery, and tile.
— Peter, Proprietor of JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care
What is Steam Cleaning?
Steam cleaning, also known as hot water extraction, is a process that uses high-pressure steam to deep clean carpets, rugs, upholstery, and tile. It is one of the most effective ways to remove dirt and debris from these surfaces, and it is also one of the safest. Steam cleaning is often used by professional carpet cleaners, as it is able to reach deep into the carpet fibers and remove even the most stubborn dirt and stains.
The steam cleaning process works by injecting hot steam and a cleaning solution into the surface that needs to be cleaned. The steam and cleaning solution work together to break down dirt, debris, and other pollutants. Simultaneously, the powerful truck-mounted vacuum extracts the dirt, debris, and other pollutants from the surface. This leaves the surface sanitized and clean.
Benefits of Steam Cleaning
Steam cleaning is a safe and effective way to clean carpets, rugs, upholstery, and tile. It is one of the most effective ways to remove dirt and debris from these surfaces and sanitize them, killing bacteria and other germs. Steam cleaning is great for removing stubborn stains and odors, and it can be used on a variety of surfaces, including vinyl, tile, and even concrete.
Another benefit of steam cleaning is that it is fast and efficient. Professional steam cleaners are able to clean large areas quickly and effectively, leaving carpets and other surfaces looking and smelling fresh and clean. Steam cleaning is also eco-friendly, as it uses less water than traditional methods of cleaning.
Professional Steam Cleaning Process
Professional steam cleaning is a multi-step process that is designed to thoroughly clean the surface that needs to be cleaned. The first step is to vacuum to remove any loose dirt and debris from the surface. After the surface has been vacuumed, the professional steam cleaner will apply a pre-treatment solution, to break down any stubborn dirt and stains.
Next, the professional steam cleaner will begin the steam cleaning and extraction. As an optional final step, the professional may recommend the application of a sealer to help protect the flooring from future spills and debris.
Carpet Steam Cleaning Tips
Carpets are one of the most common surfaces that get steam cleaned. Here are some tips for maintaining carpets:
Avoid walking on carpets with shoes.
Vacuum carpets regularly to remove any loose dirt and debris.
Spot-test any stain treatment solutions in a discrete location before applying them to any spots or stains.
Make sure to blot any spills. Scrubbing may damage the fibers of the carpet and push the stain further in.
Have the professional carpet cleaning company apply fabric protection to seal the fibers and protect them from any spills.
Have carpets professionally cleaned every 9 to 12 months.
Area Rug Steam Cleaning Tips
Area rugs can be a bit more delicate than wall-to-wall carpets, so it's important to take extra care when steam cleaning them. Finding the right company for this is important. Here are some tips to maintain area rugs between professional cleanings.
Avoid walking on area rugs with shoes
Vacuum area rugs regularly to remove any loose dirt and debris.
Blot up any spills as soon as possible and only apply baking soda to soak up any lingering moisture. Avoid using any chemicals or solutions.
Have the professional company apply fabric protectant to seal the fibers and protect from any spills.
Have area rugs professionally cleaned every 9 to 12 months depending upon the traffic.
Upholstery Steam Cleaning Tips
Upholstery is a delicate surface, so it's important to take extra care when steam cleaning it. Here are some tips for caring for upholstery between steam cleaning services:
Vacuum upholstery regularly to remove any loose dirt and debris.
Avoid using any solutions or chemicals on upholstery. The cushions may absorb the product leaving residue and odor.
When things spill, remove the coverings if possible, and blot up the moisture from the cushion.
Fabric protection can be applied to upholstery after every professional cleaning to protect from future spills.
Have upholstery professionally cleaned every 9 to 12 months, or as frequently as needed, even for spot treatment.
Tile Steam Cleaning Tips
Tile is a durable surface, but it still needs to be cleaned regularly. Here are some tips to maintain tile between professional tile and grout steam cleaning treatments:
Vacuum the tile regularly to remove any loose dirt and debris.
Spot-test any pre-treatment solutions in an inconspicuous location before applying to the entire tile surface.
When mopping between professional steam cleaning services, be sure to change the water multiple times to truly clean the floor.
Avoid using any products labeled "grout whitener" as these can be harsh chemicals, harmful to both grout lines and tile, creating stains and discoloration.
Have the tiles and grout lines professionally steam cleaned about once a year.
Local Businesses for Steam Cleaning
When looking for a professional steam cleaner, there are many local businesses that offer steam cleaning services. It's always best to do the research and find a reputable company that has experience with steam cleaning. Look for reviews online or ask friends and family for recommendations.
Steam cleaning is the best cleaning method for many different types of floors. Find a local business to tackle all of the flooring surfaces in one go, like JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care, a Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley favorite local small business. Professional steam cleaners can help keep carpets, rugs, upholstery, and tile clean and looking great.
Peter Shams
JP Carpet Cleaning, Inc.
+1 818-263-9314
email us here