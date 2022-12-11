New Guide from Dana Group Behavioral Health Highlights 4 Signs of Adult Eating Disorders
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dana Group Behavioral Health just released a new guide on spotting the signs of eating disorders in adults. Disordered eating can lead to serious health conditions, including death – 10,200 lives are lost every year due to the consequences. Getting help early can reduce the risk of health issues, so being aware of the signs is crucial.
There are many different forms of eating disorders; 28.8 million people in the United States alone suffer from one. However, only three main types are commonly seen:
• Anorexia Nervosa
• Bulimia Nervosa
• Binge Eating Disorder
While each eating disorder has specific criteria for diagnosis, general signs can point to the likelihood of disordered eating behaviors. These include:
1) Shifting between weight loss and weight gain or significant changes in either
2) Poorer cognitive function, including mental fatigue, trouble concentrating, memory loss, low focus, and more
3) Indications of purging, laxative use, or other eliminating behaviors (i.e. bathroom trips after eating)
4) Obvious changes in eating habits, from patterns of starvation or cycles of bingeing
All of the above are signs of an adult eating disorder. If these are noticed in oneself or others, it Is likely necessary to seek professional help. A mental health provider can work with people who have eating disorders to create a treatment plan and take steps toward recovery.
Dana Group Behavioral Health in Massachusetts has qualified professionals available who are specialized in anorexia, bulimia, binge eating, and other eating disorders. They can help anyone navigate the reasons behind their disordered eating as well as their journey towards breaking the habit of harmful eating behaviors. Everyone who struggles with an eating disorder deserves to feel better and enjoy a healthy life.
To schedule an appointment, contact Dana Group Behavioral Health on their website here.
Miguel Saravia
There are many different forms of eating disorders; 28.8 million people in the United States alone suffer from one. However, only three main types are commonly seen:
• Anorexia Nervosa
• Bulimia Nervosa
• Binge Eating Disorder
While each eating disorder has specific criteria for diagnosis, general signs can point to the likelihood of disordered eating behaviors. These include:
1) Shifting between weight loss and weight gain or significant changes in either
2) Poorer cognitive function, including mental fatigue, trouble concentrating, memory loss, low focus, and more
3) Indications of purging, laxative use, or other eliminating behaviors (i.e. bathroom trips after eating)
4) Obvious changes in eating habits, from patterns of starvation or cycles of bingeing
All of the above are signs of an adult eating disorder. If these are noticed in oneself or others, it Is likely necessary to seek professional help. A mental health provider can work with people who have eating disorders to create a treatment plan and take steps toward recovery.
Dana Group Behavioral Health in Massachusetts has qualified professionals available who are specialized in anorexia, bulimia, binge eating, and other eating disorders. They can help anyone navigate the reasons behind their disordered eating as well as their journey towards breaking the habit of harmful eating behaviors. Everyone who struggles with an eating disorder deserves to feel better and enjoy a healthy life.
To schedule an appointment, contact Dana Group Behavioral Health on their website here.
Miguel Saravia
Dana Group Associates
+ +1 781-429-7755
email us here