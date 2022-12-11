Something Happened In 1980 That Resulted In a Shocking Rapid Increase in the Rate Of Obese Women In America
Obesity is the most prevalent metabolic disorder in the US. Research shows that the rapid increase of obesity began somewhere around 1980
"You can’t help someone up a hill, Without getting closer to the top yourself"”TENAFLY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's not difficult to see that obesity has been on the rise in our country over the last couple decades. Sadly, all it takes is a trip to the grocery store or a ball game and you can see that there are many people who are suffering from the common metabolic disorder of obesity. Obesity is no laughing matter. It's the leading contributor to the leading causes of death in this country: heart disease, many types of cancer, diabetes, stroke, and more. The fat acceptance movement may be becoming more and more popular, but that doesn't change the fact that obesity poses a real threat to American society.
Rapper and podcast host Zuby shared a chart from the CDC by way of Vox that showed how "the stunning rise of obesity in America." Two charts were side-by-side, one for men and the other for women, showing rates of obesity in the US between 1960 and 2014. On each chart, there were three categories: overweight men/women, obese men/women, and extremely obese men/women.
read more
About WeightLossBuddy
WeightLossBuddy is the largest community dedicated exclusively to supporting people who are struggling to lose weight.
Its new app allows users to monitor their weight, while sharing their progress with others, and
at the same time learning from their experience.
Not only are users able to chat live with other users, but they can also form or join groups to connect
with people who have similar interests and goals.
Public & Private groups let them share their concerns with people they can trust.
Research has shown that people who have social support, tend to be more successful at
achieving. and maintaining weight loss than those who do not.
In a 2010 study, almost 88% of subjects who joined an internet weight loss support community
reported that being part of a group supported their weight loss efforts by providing encouragement
and motivation.
In addition to a very easy to use platform, weightlossbuddy uses a familiar “posting”
interface people are familiar with. It allows users to share both their successes and setbacks.
What makes the new weightlossbuddy app stand out from other apps is that it is non-toxic, safe, supportive, welcoming and easy to use.
Users can check in each day, post their progress, get encouragement and check to see how their friends are doing.
The new App helps users by giving them the support they need in a welcoming, non-threatening community of like-minded people who share their frustrations,
WeightLossBuddy caters to those individuals who want to lose weight and need help.
It helps by providing weight loss support from others on a similar journey. and gives users access to a large weight loss community that is ready to
encourage them, share effective weight loss tips, and help them in any way possible to reach their weight loss goal.
Users of the new app can explore the social fitness & weight loss posts from weight loss buddy users that are on the same journey.
Users can find great weight loss support content, read about other people’s personal struggles to learn and relate, and like and comment on posts.
Additionally, users can make use of Weightlossbuddy as their weight loss tracker and social weight loss app to post content, thoughts, struggles, progress photos, and more.
Users can start chatting live with fitness buddies from around the globe within the app!
Users can now:
use the new dark mode
add current and target weight
find a buddy and get support
share photos and weight loss progress
connect and chat live with other weight loss buddies
comment and like on posts
track daily weight
This New App can be found in both the Apple and Google Play stores.
and has the ability to transform people's lives.
learn more at skinnynews.com
