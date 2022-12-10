Submit Release
Harris Teeter announces $30,000 donation to various nonprofit partners in Moore County

Donation will go to support community members in need

MATTHEWS, N.C., Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today it will donate a total of $30,000 in gift cards to nonprofit partners in Moore County, including the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina – Sandhills and other local organizations. This donation will support recovery efforts after a long-lasting power outage in Moore County.

"We are deeply rooted in supporting our communities during times of crisis," said Danna Robinson, Director of Corporate Affairs for Harris Teeter. "Many people lost all of the food in their refrigerators and freezers during the power outage, so we hope this donation relieves stress and provides support in restocking their kitchens."

Harris Teeter is providing $30,000 in gifts cards which nonprofit organizations will distribute to families in need to replenish food and other household items.

For more information about Harris Teeter's giving programs, please visit https://www.harristeeter.com/i/ht-community.

About Harris Teeter
Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. KR. The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

