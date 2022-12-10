Shady Grove Fertility Atlanta physician, Pavna K. Brahma, M.D., recognized by Atlanta Parent magazine as a Mom-Approved Doctor

Readers of Atlanta Parent voted SGF Atlanta's Dr. Brahma a Mom-Approved fertility specialist.

ATLANTA (PRWEB) December 10, 2022

Shady Grove Fertility Atlanta physician, Pavna K. Brahma, M.D., is recognized as a Mom-Approved Doctor by readers of Atlanta Parent. Atlanta Parent asked readers to recommend obstetricians, midwives, and fertility specialists they trust for excellent medical care.

"My goal is to empower patients with pertinent information to help make medical decisions together," shares Dr. Brahma. "I often tell patients to put some of their stress on my shoulders, and we will make the journey together. I feel honored to be recognized by patients in Atlanta Parent Magazine for my dedication to their fertility care."

Atlanta Parent asks their 300,000+ readership to recommend physicians who exhibit excellent medical care. Readers can go online and nominate their doctors during the nomination period.

Dr. Brahma is a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist with extensive experience in treating all medical and surgical aspects of infertility. She serves as SGF Atlanta's IVF Director and provides patient care at SGF Atlanta's Northside and Buckhead – Piedmont locations.

Dr. Brahma earned her medical degree and completed her residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Michigan. Dr. Brahma completed her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Emory University.

Dr. Brahma has practiced in Atlanta for over 10 years and has extensive experience in assisted reproductive technologies. Her clinical interests include optimizing outcomes in patients with diminished ovarian reserve, advances in vitro fertilization, recurrent pregnancy loss, fertility preservation, and polycystic ovary syndrome.

"When you're making a big life decision such as IVF you need to be comfortable with your doctor," shares one of Dr. Brahma's patients. "I highly recommend Dr. Brahma and letting her guide you through this important life change!"

SGF Atlanta proudly offers the Shared Risk 100% Refund Program. This exclusive program provides patients with the opportunity to pay a fixed amount for up to 6 fresh IVF or donor egg cycles and any subsequent frozen embryo transfers (FETs). Of the total Shared Risk 100% Refund Program participants, 82 percent take home a baby, and the rest receive a full refund to use for other family-building options.

To schedule an appointment at SGF Atlanta, contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/shady_grove_fertility_atlanta_physician_pavna_k_brahma_m_d_recognized_by_atlanta_parent_magazine_as_a_mom_approved_doctor/prweb19065341.htm