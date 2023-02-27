FICTIONALIZED BOOK ON COPING WITH ANGER BASED ON AUTHOR’S OWN REAL-LIFE EXPERIENCE
BAD BEHAVIOR IN THE WORKPLACE by Dr. Michael Weiner, MD
I had two options: either I could remain stagnant, clinging to the patterns of behavior that had failed me in the past, or I could treat these setbacks as an opportunity for growth.”UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when an inappropriate and angry outburst puts a career, reputation and personal life in jeopardy?
That was the situation in which pediatric oncologist Dr. Michael Weiner found himself. And now, he has come out with a new book, BAD BEHAVIOR IN THE WORKPLACE (Atlantic Publishing Group), a fictional tale based on fact that takes a very granular look at the origins of anger and attempts to help people cope with it.
In the story, Dr. Andrew Brown is at the top of his game. After spending decades clawing his way through jungles of bureaucratic red tape and pushing the edge of the medical status quo, he’s the head of the Pediatric Oncology unit of the prestigious Rose Children’s Hospital in New York City and is nationally recognized as a leader in his field.
But when an inappropriate and angry outburst at work puts his career, his reputation, and his marriage, in jeopardy, he has no choice but to take the first few uncomfortable steps toward change.
With his back against the wall, Andrew harnesses his years of experience and confronts his demons. With a team of colleagues and sympathetic researchers by his side, Andrew sets out to discover not only the cause of his own temper but the very origins of rage in the human psyche. Delving into the genealogical and historical roots of human anger, his search leads him not only to shocking revelations about the world around him but to a deeper understanding of his place in it.
“Like the main character of this fictionalized account, I too was a longtime pediatric oncologist who had been recently reprimanded by my institution following an unprofessional outburst in the workplace,” says Weiner. “It had not been the first time that my inability to regulate my anger had caused issues in my personal or work life, but the repercussions exceeded any that I had previously dealt with. I was nearing the end of my career and realizing that while the culture around me had changed, I had failed to change with it.”
“I had two options: either I could remain stagnant, clinging to the patterns of behavior that had failed me in the past, or I could treat these setbacks as an opportunity for growth.”
Through the character of Andrew Brown, Weiner can revisit some of the most difficult and painful incidents of anger in his own past. Andrew is committed to improving his behavior and works closely with a therapist to help the process.
Weiner adds, “Through my main character, I hope to demonstrate that behavior modification is possible at any stage of life or career through hard work and perseverance.”
BAD BEHAVIOR IN THE WORKPLACE is available on Amazon and other popular retailers where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr. Michael Weiner is a pediatric oncologist, philanthropist, and author. He has been recognized and rewarded as the head of Pediatric Oncology and Vice Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York Presbyterian Hospital. He has made major significant contributions in the diagnosis and treatment of children and adolescents with leukemia and lymphoma and is nationally recognized as a leader in the field.
He is the founder of the Hope & Heroes Children’s Cancer Fund, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization he began 25 years ago to support patients, families, special programs and research at Columbia. Other charitable endeavors include board membership on the Children’s Board at Columbia, Ronald McDonald Charities of New York, Medical Advisory Committee of Hyundai Hope on Wheels and as a consultant to the Valerie Fund charity of New Jersey. Dr. Weiner has deep knowledge of all aspects of philanthropy and charitable giving.
Dr. Weiner is also an author. His recent book “Living Cancer: Stories of an Oncologist, Father and Survivor,” is an Amazon bestseller. He has edited several medical textbooks and is the process of completing “Images of the Babies Hospital,” a chronicle of the 4th oldest children’s hospital in the United States.
