Dr. Zvi Levran, Youth Hockey Doctor that Use to Practice in Minnesota, Charged with Sexual Misconduct
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Sommers Schwartz learned that a former Lake Region Healthcare Corporation doctor is capturing the limelight of Minnesota news. Dr. Zvi Levran has over thirty-three years of experience practicing urology. The former Minnesota hockey team doctor has been charged in Oakland County, Michigan, for sexual misconduct.
Dr. Zvi Levran, a community-known urologist, provided medical care to youth hockey players in Michigan from 2000 and 2011. He then moved to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, where he practiced urology from 2011 to 2018. By the summer of 2018, he moved back to Metro Detroit.
On October 18, 2022, Dr. Levran was first arrested for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old man during a medical examination at Dr. Levran’s residence. Oakland County prosecutors charged Zvi Levran with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. At the time, he was released on a $100,000 bond.
On November 11, 2022, prosecutors authorized ten charges against Levran after other victims—all linked to hockey leagues located in Minnesota and Michigan—stepped forward, and investigations uncovered further instances of sexual misconduct.
The new charges against Zvi Levran include one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and eight counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Prosecutors are also charging Levran with alleged sexual assault against a 30-year-old man in December of 2020 and a 14-year-old boy in January of 2018. With these new charges, the bond requirement was increased to $2 million. Since he could not pay the cash or surety, he has been held at the Oakland County jail.
Did Dr. Zvi Levran sexually assault you or a teammate?
Attorney Lisa Esser-Weidenfeller is a seasoned and aggressive litigator who will show you compassion, empathy, and sensitivity while fighting for the justice you deserve.
If Dr. Zvi Levran or another healthcare physician or provider sexually abused you, speak with our experienced sexual assault attorneys at Sommers Schwartz today. We are available for a free, confidential consultation.
Call 218-377-3779 or visit https://www.sommerspc.com/blog/2022/11/prosecutors-charge-youth-hockey-doctor-zvi-levran-with-sexual-misconduct-is-he-the-next-larry-nassar/
Dr. Zvi Levran is being held in the Oakland County Jail as inmate 0442092. The case numbers relating to the charges against Levran are 22H98856, 22C99624FY, 22H98846, 22H98316FY, 22H99221FY, 22H98845, 22H98855, and 2220460FY.
Press Contact
