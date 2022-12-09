Information provided on projects in the utility sector

UZBEKISTAN, December 9 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the report on the ongoing work to improve utility services and provide the population with drinking water.

There are about 39.7 thousand apartment buildings in Uzbekistan. Management and service companies are being created to provide quality services to their residents. At the beginning of this year, there were 324 such organizations, and today their number has reached 766. Thus, more than 36 thousand or 92 percent of multi-storey buildings are serviced by management and service companies.

This year alone, they have invested 262 billion UZS in construction and repair, the purchase of machinery and equipment. About 14,000 jobs have been created in the new companies.

Information and calculations for apartments are included in the “Mening Uyim” (My Home) billing system. Over the past period of this year, payments worth 206 billion UZS were made through this system.

One of the important tasks in the sphere is to provide houses with heat. In this regard, targeted projects are being implemented in the regions.

More than half of apartment buildings have a centralized and individual heating system. The rest are heated by stoves, electric heaters or other equipment.

The Ministry of Housing and Communal Services manages 495 boiler houses. In 2018-2021, 47 boiler houses and 78 kilometers of heating networks were reconstructed. This year, 24 more boiler houses and 182 kilometers of networks have been updated in cities such as Bukhara, Samarkand, Karshi, Jizzakh, Namangan, Asaka. As a result, 70,000 households and 113 social facilities were provided with thermal energy.

In general, as a result of these projects, the level of provision of multi-storey buildings with heat has increased. Annual energy savings will amount to 130 million cubic meters of natural gas and 1.2 million kilowatt-hours of electricity.

As a consistent continuation of this work, within the framework of the investment program for 2023, it is planned to build 3 boiler houses, repair 10 boiler houses and lay new heating networks.

Extensive work is underway to centrally provide the population with drinking water. This year, 527 facilities and almost 7,000 kilometers of water pipelines have been built. At the beginning of the year, the level of provision of the population with drinking water was 70 percent, and by the end of the year it is planned to increase this figure to 74 percent.

In the context of settlements, 3800 out of 9309 mahallas are fully covered by centralized drinking water supply, almost 4 thousand – partially. Measures are being taken to bring water to remote villages and lay networks. In particular, in 2023, it is planned to put into operation 62 facilities under the Investment Program and 373 facilities under the “Obod Qishloq” (Prosperous Village) and “Obod Mahalla” (Prosperous Neighborhood) programs.

As a result, the drinking water supply of more than 3 million residents in 403 mahallas will improve, 181 mahallas will be connected to the networks for the first time.

Also, through the social order of the state, projects are being implemented to provide drinking water to mahallas located far from the district center. Next year, 251 kilometers of pipelines are planned to be laid in 17 such villages.

The Head of the state emphasized the importance of these works for the quality of life and health of the population and gave additional instructions.

Source: UzA