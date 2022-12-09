UZBEKISTAN, December 9 - Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Hu Chunhua

On December 9 this year, a meeting was held between the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov and Deputy Prime Minister of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Hu Chunhua.

The Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Uzbekistan Jiang Yan, Deputy Secretary General of the State Council Guo Wei, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Development and Reform Affairs Lian Weiliang took part in the meeting on behalf of the guests.

From Uzbekistan, the meeting was attended by the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan Timur Ishmetov, First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Ilkhom Norkulov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Shukhrat Mirzaev and other responsible representatives.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on cooperation in the field of poverty reduction, on the work carried out in the country in this area, in particular, on the full institutional framework for poverty reduction created over the past period, including the methodology for determining the boundaries and levels of poverty, targeted measures, the introduction institutions of hokim assistants and their activities.

At the same time, a proposal was put forward to create a subcommittee on cooperation in the field of poverty reduction and organize its first meeting in 2023 in Uzbekistan.

It was noted that by 2026 in Uzbekistan it is planned to reduce the level of poverty by 2 times, in achieving these goals, it is important to study China's best practices, as well as expand the exchange of experience and opinions.

China was one of the first countries in the world to announce a complete victory over absolute poverty in 2021. This result has received special recognition from a number of international organizations, including the UN.

For reference: The Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction is closely cooperating with responsible organizations and agencies of the People's Republic of China in the field of economic growth, poverty reduction, green development, digital economy and other areas.

In particular, on October 19, 2021, within the framework of the global forum “Global Cooperation for Sustainable Development: Poverty Reduction and Rural Development”, a memorandum was signed between the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the International Center for Poverty Reduction of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The memorandum is important for strengthening bilateral cooperation, within which work is carried out to exchange experience, opinions and ideas in the field of poverty reduction, as well as to implement projects in the territories of Uzbekistan based on China's best practices in combating poverty. (More)

Also, within the framework of the "Uzbekistan International Poverty Reduction Forum" between the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Chinese International Center for Poverty Reduction, a Cooperation Program on Poverty Reduction for 2022-2023 was signed. This program was developed on the basis of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the ministry and the center on October 19, 2021, and includes practical cooperation between the two countries in the field of poverty reduction, as well as the application of China's experience on the example of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of the development of the agricultural sector, in particular land leasing, urbanization and urban development, poverty reduction through the creation of new jobs, development of the private business sector, which is a driver of economic growth, in particular industrial clusters, development of the copper industry, cooperation with Chinese companies in the development of industrial sectors, the development of cooperation in the field of "green" economy, the formation of green infrastructure, the introduction of "green" technologies aimed at reducing energy and water consumption, as well as the exchange of experience in the above areas.

For reference: during the fruitful negotiations between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping within the framework of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, held in September this year in Samarkand, 15 documents were signed in the field of "green" economy, development of the digital economy, cooperation in the field of mining, cooperation in the field of construction and other areas.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to further expand mutually beneficial ties and develop cooperation at a new stage.

Source: Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan