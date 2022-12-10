Submit Release
News Search

There were 510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,041 in the last 365 days.

Read more about Two Muscogee County Men Arrested for the Sexual Exploitation of Children

Columbus, GA (December 10, 2022) – Two Muscogee County men were arrested this week in unrelated investigations. Camron Joyner, age 21, was arrested and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children and Leo Lapalm, age 71, was arrested and charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of children by the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into both men’s online activity after receiving multiple cybertip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). These separate investigations led to consent searches of their electronic devices where numerous other files of CSAM were further located. Joyner and Lapalm were taken to the Muscogee County Jail upon their arrest on December 7.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

You just read:

Read more about Two Muscogee County Men Arrested for the Sexual Exploitation of Children

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.