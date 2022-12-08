Grants for Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast non-profits improve arts, culture, sports access

CANADA, December 8 - Community grants for not-for-profit organizations on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast will help deliver services so people can be more active, creative and culturally connected.

“People’s lives are enhanced by the sports, arts and cultural programming that not-for-profit organizations offer throughout British Columbia,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Healthy, vibrant communities are key to a healthy, vibrant province and these grants are one way our government is helping people in communities thrive.”

The B.C. government is supporting 162 not-for-profit organizations on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast that are focused on arts and culture, with more than $4.4 million in Community Gaming Grants. The funding will help people participate in a range of activities, such as theatre and music, as well as access cultural centres and museums.

Examples of projects being supported by arts and culture funding on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast include:

Black History month events, along with cultural and heritage events through the BC Black History Awareness Society in Victoria;

arts programs and activities hosted by the Sunshine Coast Arts Council; and

a ten-day summer festival that features musicians and visual artists through the Hornby Festival Society.

The Province is also helping 153 not-for-profit organizations on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast that are dedicated to sports, with more than $4.2 million in Community Gaming Grants. The funding will help people participate in a variety of activities, such as soccer, swimming, hockey, gymnastics or wheelchair sports.

Examples of activities receiving sport funding on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast include:

competitive and recreational hockey teams for girls and young women from more than 17 municipalities through the Capital Region Female Minor Hockey Association;

a variety of swimming programs through the Duncan Swim Team Society; and

a youth ski and race program through the Mt. Washington Ski Club.

Provincewide, 790 B.C. not-for-profit organizations focused on sports will receive nearly $28 million in Community Gaming Grants. Additionally, 717 not-for-profit organizations focused on arts and culture will receive more than $20 million in Community Gaming Grants.

The combined funding is part of $140 million distributed annually to not-for-profit organizations that deliver services and make life better for people throughout British Columbia.

Quotes:

Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill –

“Our community is home to so many fantastic organizations and community groups. Community Gaming Grants help ensure they can continue to provide the artistic, cultural and sports experiences people in Victoria enjoy.”

Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA for Courtenay-Comox –

“Community Gaming Grants play a big role in making sure the programs, services and facilities that we count on run smoothly. These grants help residents get active, explore their communities and stay connected to friends, family and neighbours. I am so pleased that each organization can continue to operate with help from these grants.”

Caroline Miller, chair, BC Association for Charitable Gaming (BCACG) –

“The BCACG is delighted that post-pandemic applications for gaming funding for both arts and culture and sports organizations rebounded in 2022, as groups were again able to present programming in their communities. The BCACG presented numerous workshops for applicants, assisting them in preparing their applications for review and funding. Over 1,800 applications were submitted and reviewed by gaming branch staff, assuring more robust programming in communities across B.C. in 2023.”

Ian Fleetwood, president, Capital Region Female Minor Hockey Association –

“Capital Region Female Minor Hockey Association provides girls and young women from ages five to 20 of all skill levels the opportunity to participate in ice hockey, and this funding will help remove some of the barriers to entering the sport, including ice rental costs and equipment loans. It also provides the opportunity to offer financial support to our participants when needed, so that everyone gets the chance to experience this amazing sport.”

Quick Facts:

Since 2017, Community Gaming Grants have annually supported programs that directly benefit British Columbians and their communities, helping more than 4,400 arts and culture sector not-for-profit organizations and more than 5,200 in the sport sector.

Grants also fund human and social services, public safety and environmental conservation, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.

Eligible organizations can apply for one of the six sectors of grants, as well as a capital-project grant.

Learn More:

The full list of arts and culture sector grant recipients for this round of funding is available here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CGG_2022_Arts_Culture.pdf

The full list of sport sector grant recipients for this round of funding is available here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CGG_2022_Sports.pdf

For information about Community Gaming Grants, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaminggrants/community-gaming-grants