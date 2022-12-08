Grants for Lower Mainland non-profits improve arts, culture, sports access

CANADA, December 8 - Community grants for not-for-profit organizations in the Lower Mainland will help deliver services so people can be more active, creative and culturally connected.

“People’s lives are enhanced by the sports, arts and cultural programming that not-for-profit organizations offer throughout British Columbia,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Healthy, vibrant communities are key to a healthy, vibrant province and these grants are one way our government is helping people in communities thrive.”

The B.C. government is supporting 392 not-for-profit organizations in the Lower Mainland that are focused on arts and culture, with more than $11.5 million in Community Gaming Grants. The funding will help people participate in a range of activities, such as theatre and music, as well as access cultural centres and museums.

Examples of projects being supported by arts and culture funding in the Lower Mainland include:

open-air art exhibits, where students can learn from professional artists through the Vancouver International Sculpture Biennale;

music, theatre, dance, visual art and arts education for people of all ages through the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Arts Council; and

Punjabi dance and music classes as well as a mental-health and wellness program through the Royal Academy of Bhangra Society in Surrey.

The Province is also helping 353 not-for-profit organizations in the Lower Mainland that are dedicated to sports, with more than $16.7 million in Community Gaming Grants. The funding will help people participate in a variety of activities, such as soccer, swimming, hockey, gymnastics or wheelchair sports.

Examples of activities receiving sport funding in the Lower Mainland include:

wheelchair sports programs, such as rugby, tennis and wheelchair loans, and the Indigenous Bridging the Gap Program through the BC Wheelchair Sports Association;

lacrosse programs for coaching, Indigenous people and wheelchair users through the British Columbia Lacrosse Association; and

recreational and competitive baseball through the Chilliwack Minor Baseball Association.

Provincewide, 790 B.C. not-for-profit organizations focused on sports will receive nearly $28 million in Community Gaming Grants. Additionally, 717 not-for-profit organizations focused on arts and culture will receive more than $20 million in Community Gaming Grants.

The combined funding is part of $140 million distributed annually to not-for-profit organizations that deliver services and make life better for people throughout British Columbia.

Quotes:

Brenda Bailey, MLA for Vancouver-False Creek –

“Local arts, culture and sport organizations add vibrancy to our communities and bring people together. As rising costs are affecting non-profits, this funding will help ensure people can continue to access the activities they love, and stay active and engaged in their community.”

Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission –

"Sports and recreation play a huge role in the lives of kids here in Abbotsford and Mission, helping them socialize, exercise, learn teamwork and achieve their goals and dreams. Our government understands the importance of kids’ sport, and that's why we help fund all kinds of sports associations across the province, from minor hockey to lacrosse to swim club."

Caroline Miller, chair, BC Association for Charitable Gaming (BCACG) –

“The BCACG is delighted that post-pandemic applications for gaming funding for both arts and culture and sports organizations rebounded in 2022, as groups were again able to present programming in their communities. The BCACG presented numerous workshops for applicants, assisting them in preparing their applications for review and funding. Over 1,800 applications were submitted and reviewed by gaming branch staff, assuring more robust programming in communities across B.C. in 2023.”

Gail Hamamoto, executive director, president, BC Wheelchair Sports Association (BCWSA) –

“The Community Gaming Grants program enables the BCWSA to provide a range of essential programs including removing barriers to participation for individuals with disabilities through our Bridging the Gap and wheelchair loan programs; sport camp opportunities for children and youth with disabilities; clinics and competitive opportunities for athletes to develop their skills; and so much more. The BCWSA would not be able to affect lives through sport if not for the contribution of these grants, and we are incredibly grateful for their support.”

Quick Facts:

Since 2017, Community Gaming Grants have annually supported programs that directly benefit British Columbians and their communities, helping more than 4,400 arts and culture sector not-for-profit organizations and more than 5,200 in the sport sector.

Grants also fund human and social services, public safety and environmental conservation, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.

Eligible organizations can apply for one of the six sectors of grants, as well as a capital-project grant.

Learn More:

The full list of arts and culture sector grant recipients for this round of funding is available here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CGG_2022_Arts_Culture.pdf

The full list of sport sector grant recipients for this round of funding is available here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CGG_2022_Sports.pdf

For information about Community Gaming Grants, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaminggrants/community-gaming-grants