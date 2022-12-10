Heavy snow, freezing rain will affect Fraser Valley, Sea-to-Sky roads overnight

CANADA, December 10 - Drivers are advised that heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds overnight are expected to create poor driving conditions in many parts of the Fraser Valley and throughout coastal B.C.

As much as 25 centimetres of snow is forecast for the Sea-to-Sky (Whistler North) area over the next 24 hours, and provincial crews and highway maintenance contractors are out in full force prepping roads and preparing to manage snow.

Heavy rain mixed with snow is forecast for Metro Vancouver overnight; however, significant accumulation of snow is not anticipated. In the Fraser Valley, as much as 10 centimetres of snow is forecast at higher elevations with a strong possibility of freezing rain throughout the region.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon Highway was closed at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, due to high avalanche risk in the Jackass Mountain area. Local traffic will be able to travel from Hope to Boothroyd during the closure.

Drivers are asked to do their part by being well prepared and driving according to conditions.

Road conditions can change quickly, and highways may be closed with little or no notice.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, drivers are encouraged to follow @DriveBC on Twitter and check: www.DriveBC.ca