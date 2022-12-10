Oberon Uranium to Continue Exploration on Its Past Producing Lucky Boy Uranium Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2022) - OBERON URANIUM OBRN (the "Company") is pleased to announce that a field deployed grid radon survey, completed in March/April 2022, and totaling 208 readings, yielded anomalous values that indicate uranium mineralization may extend beyond areas marked by historic workings.

Preliminary property mapping and scintillometer prospecting has identified bright lime-green torbernite, a secondary copper-uranium phosphate mineral as the dominant outcrop/prospect exposed mineralization. Micaceous seams of torbernite will typically occur with conspicuous fracture Iim-hem-FeOx in a highly siliceous quartzite. At present, the torbernite is interpreted to represent a mobile 'halo' that is superjacent to the primary mineral uraninite. Tentative interpretation defines unoxidized uraninite, at an unknown depth, to be the primary generator of radon gas. This implied mineralization/radon gas source appears to remain untested by previous, shallow exploration drilling.

Lawrence Hay, President of Oberon Uranium Corp., states, "This is a very exciting development, suggesting potential for the Lucky Boy Project to have value beyond historical production boundaries and we are eager to begin further exploration."

Warren Robb, Chief Geologist, is the designated qualified person and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

