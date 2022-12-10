Submit Release
Recreational ocean and bay crabbing reopens Cape Blanco to California border

December 9, 2022

NEWPORT, Ore – The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and ODFW reopens all recreational crabbing (ocean, bays, and estuaries) from Cape Blanco to the California border. Two consecutive tests show domoic acid levels are under the closure threshold.

However, all recreational crabbing from Cape Blanco to eight miles north of Winchester Bay (43 degrees 47′ at Tahkenitch Creek) remains closed with elevated domoic acid levels.

All recreational crabbing remains open from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the Washington border. A map of the open and closed areas is available online.

Recreational bay clam and mussel harvesting also remain open along the entire Oregon coast. However, razor clamming is still closed coastwide.

ODA tests for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.

Domoic acid is produced by algae and originates in the ocean.

It is recommended that recreational crab harvesters always eviscerate crab before cooking. This includes removing and discarding the viscera, internal organs, and gills.

For more information, call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800)448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.

Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.

###

Contact:
ODA: Judy Dowell, 503-871-2118, judy.dowell@oda.oregon.gov
ODFW: Mitch Vance, 541-257-2557, mitch.vance@odfw.oregon.gov

Recreational ocean and bay crabbing reopens Cape Blanco to California border

