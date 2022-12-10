KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth Quarter 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. SF, announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the fourth quarter of 2022.



This quarter, there are constituent changes within two of our indexes: the KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDX, ETF Ticker: KBWD) and the KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYX, ETF Ticker: KBWY).

There are a number of changes to the two modified-dividend-yield-weighted indexes—KDX and KYX—to adjust annually for relevant dividend yields and ensure the integrity of these indexes. Both KDX and KYX are specifically constructed to include those eligible companies with competitive dividend yields.

These changes will be effective prior to the opening of business on Monday, December 19, 2022.

As part of this rebalancing, below are the component-level changes across impacted indices:

KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDX; ETF Ticker: KBWD)

Add (18):



Ally Financial Inc. ALLY

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ARGO

Capital Southwest Corporation CSWC

Central Pacific Financial Corp. CPF

Chimera Investment Corporation CIM

CION Investment Corp. CION

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. GCMG

Jackson Financial Inc. JXN

Janus Henderson Group PLC JHG

Lincoln National Corporation LNC

MFA Financial, Inc. MFA

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. ORC

PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT

SLR Investment Corp. SLRC

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX

Trinity Capital, Inc. TRIN

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. TPVG

The Western Union Company WU



Delete (17) :



Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ARI

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. TCPC

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. BRMK

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. CGBD

Heritage Commerce Corp HTBK

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. JRVR

Mercury General Corporation MCY

New Mountain Finance Corporation NMFC

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation OCSL

Owl Rock Capital Corporation ORCC

Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS

Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU

Rithm Capital Corp. RITM

Triton International Limited TRTN

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. UVE

Unum Group UNM

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. WHF

KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYX; ETF Ticker: KBWY)

Add (11):



Apartment Income REIT Corp. AIRC

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc APLE

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. BNL

Global Medical REIT Inc. GMRE

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. HPP

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR

National Storage Affiliates Trust NSA

OUTFRONT Media Inc. OUT

Service Properties Trust SVC

Uniti Group Inc. UNIT

Vornado Realty Trust VNO

Delete (8) :



CareTrust REIT, Inc. CTRE

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. DEA

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT

LTC Properties, Inc. LTC

National Retail Properties, Inc. NNN

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. PLYM

STORE Capital Corporation STOR

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. UBA

Several of the KBW Nasdaq indexes have tradable exchange‐traded funds licensed: KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM); KBW Nasdaq Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KIXSM); KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Nasdaq Property and Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWPSM); KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index Ticker: GBKXSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTXSM, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LNSM).

Not all of the listed securities may be suitable for retail investors; in addition, not all of the listed securities may be available to U.S. investors. European investors interested in FTEK LN can contact Invesco at https://etf.invesco.com/gb/private/en/product/invesco-kbw-nasdaq-fintech-ucits-etf-acc/trading-information. U.S. investors cannot buy or hold FTEK LN. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

About KBW

KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

