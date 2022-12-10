KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth Quarter 2022
NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. SF, announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the fourth quarter of 2022.
This quarter, there are constituent changes within two of our indexes: the KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDX, ETF Ticker: KBWD) and the KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYX, ETF Ticker: KBWY).
There are a number of changes to the two modified-dividend-yield-weighted indexes—KDX and KYX—to adjust annually for relevant dividend yields and ensure the integrity of these indexes. Both KDX and KYX are specifically constructed to include those eligible companies with competitive dividend yields.
These changes will be effective prior to the opening of business on Monday, December 19, 2022.
As part of this rebalancing, below are the component-level changes across impacted indices:
KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDX; ETF Ticker: KBWD)
Add (18):
Ally Financial Inc. ALLY
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ARGO
Capital Southwest Corporation CSWC
Central Pacific Financial Corp. CPF
Chimera Investment Corporation CIM
CION Investment Corp. CION
GCM Grosvenor, Inc. GCMG
Jackson Financial Inc. JXN
Janus Henderson Group PLC JHG
Lincoln National Corporation LNC
MFA Financial, Inc. MFA
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. ORC
PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT
SLR Investment Corp. SLRC
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX
Trinity Capital, Inc. TRIN
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. TPVG
The Western Union Company WU
Delete (17):
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ARI
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. TCPC
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. BRMK
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. CGBD
Heritage Commerce Corp HTBK
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. JRVR
Mercury General Corporation MCY
New Mountain Finance Corporation NMFC
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation OCSL
Owl Rock Capital Corporation ORCC
Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS
Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU
Rithm Capital Corp. RITM
Triton International Limited TRTN
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. UVE
Unum Group UNM
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. WHF
KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYX; ETF Ticker: KBWY)
Add (11):
Apartment Income REIT Corp. AIRC
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc APLE
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. BNL
Global Medical REIT Inc. GMRE
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. HPP
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR
National Storage Affiliates Trust NSA
OUTFRONT Media Inc. OUT
Service Properties Trust SVC
Uniti Group Inc. UNIT
Vornado Realty Trust VNO
Delete (8):
CareTrust REIT, Inc. CTRE
Easterly Government Properties, Inc. DEA
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT
LTC Properties, Inc. LTC
National Retail Properties, Inc. NNN
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. PLYM
STORE Capital Corporation STOR
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. UBA
Several of the KBW Nasdaq indexes have tradable exchange‐traded funds licensed: KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM); KBW Nasdaq Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KIXSM); KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Nasdaq Property and Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWPSM); KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index Ticker: GBKXSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTXSM, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LNSM).
Not all of the listed securities may be suitable for retail investors; in addition, not all of the listed securities may be available to U.S. investors. European investors interested in FTEK LN can contact Invesco at https://etf.invesco.com/gb/private/en/product/invesco-kbw-nasdaq-fintech-ucits-etf-acc/trading-information. U.S. investors cannot buy or hold FTEK LN. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.
About KBW
KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.
