THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2022

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (32 bills)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.

On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (7 bills)

H.Res. 1156 – Expressing the commitment of the House of Representatives to building on the twenty years of success of the George McGovern-Robert Dole Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program (Rep. McGovern – Agriculture) S. 5060 – Paul D. Wellstone Building Act of 2022 (Sen. Klobuchar – Transportation and Infrastructure) S. 4017 – To designate the United States courthouse located at 111 South Highland Avenue in Jackson, Tennessee, as the ‘‘James D. Todd United States Courthouse’’, and for other purposes (Sen. Blackburn – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 1082 – Sami’s Law, as amended (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Transportation and Infrastructure) S. 7 – VAWA Technical Amendment Act of 2022 (Sen. Hirono – Judiciary) S. 2991 – Countering Human Trafficking Act of 2022 (Sen. Peters – Judiciary) S. 5229 – A bill to direct the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library to remove the bust of Roger Brooke Taney in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the Capitol and to obtain a bust of Thurgood Marshall for installation in the Capitol or on the Capitol Grounds, and for other purposes (Rep. Hoyer – House Administration) – A bill to direct the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library to remove the bust of Roger Brooke Taney in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the Capitol and to obtain a bust of Thurgood Marshall for installation in the Capitol or on the Capitol Grounds, and for other purposes (Rep. Hoyer – House Administration)

H.R. 3648 – EAGLE Act of 2022 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary)

S. 3905 – Preventing Organizational Conflicts of Interest in Federal Acquisition Act (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule)

S. 4003 – Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training Act of 2022 (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of H.R. 1948 – VA Employee Fairness Act of 2021 (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)

Consideration of Legislation Providing Further Funding for FY23

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

