Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022 6:30 PM | 2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


Private meetings


9:45 a.m.       

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Premier of the
Northwest Territories, Caroline Cochrane.



Note for media:



10:45 a.m.     

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Premier of the
Yukon, Sandy Silver.



Note for media:

  •  Pooled photo opportunity


Halton Region, Ontario

6:15 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will take part in CTV's Toy Mountain campaign.

 

