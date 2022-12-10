Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, December 9, 2022
December 9, 2022 6:30 PM | 2 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
|
Private meetings
|
|
9:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Premier of the
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
|
10:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Premier of the
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
|
|
Halton Region, Ontario
|
|
|
6:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will take part in CTV's Toy Mountain campaign.
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/09/c6889.html
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.