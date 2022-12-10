Greenberg Traurig Adds Corporate Associate to Boston Office

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Michael T. Maroni to its Boston Corporate Practice as an associate.

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Michael T. Maroni to its Boston Corporate Practice as an associate.

Maroni focuses his practice on public and private mergers and acquisitions, including joint ventures, minority investments, and other transactions. He advises on venture financings and assists clients in general corporate matters. His clients span many industries, including health care, technology, software, life sciences, government contracting, agriculture, and manufacturing. Prior to entering legal practice, Maroni spent a decade in Washington, D.C., as a government affairs professional for trade associations and public companies in the technology and health care industries.

Maroni obtained his J.D., with honors, from The George Washington University Law School and his B.A. from Saint Anselm College.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 550 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 80 attorneys practicing in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, financial services, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, and tax. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Murray, Trevi Communications, Inc., 978.750.0333, lisa@trevicomm.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP