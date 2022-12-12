Christina Fulton, CEO of Immortal Beauty, Celebrates Charity Event in the Effort to End Mental Illness

Christina Fulton Christina Fulton

The End of Mental Illness Event hosted by Carrie Ann Inaba from Dancing with the Stars.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California was the scene of a red carpet, plated dinner, charity event on behalf of the Change Your Brain Foundation, created by Dr. Daniel Amen and Tana Amen. The event, The End of Mental Illness, was held to raise money to benefit the Change Your Brain Foundation and support brain-health treatment for those in need.

The inaugural event celebrated the foundation’s most successful year yet and was hosted by Carrie Ann Inaba from Dancing With The Stars. The foundation announced their progress in advancing crucial educational initiatives to spread their message across multiple media platforms, providing funding for brain imaging, as well as brain and mental health care for people in need. They also detailed their far reaching impact in supporting scientific research about the role of the brain and brain imaging in mental health.

It was a fantastic evening full of brilliant artists, unexpected guests, brain-boosting non-alcoholic beverages, brain-healthy food, and stories of people whose lives had been changed.

Christina Fulton also announces she will be studying with Dr. Amen’s clinic, teaming up with them to be a brain coach and bring awareness to SPECT scans, an imaging tool used to see how organs, like brains, are functioning. They are also joining the fight in Congress to make scans a part of everyone’s healthcare plan.

Christina has a one hour talk show produced by Glitter and Gold Media and Launch. The show is inspirational, motivating, fun, and showcases some of the most incredible people in the world and the difference they are making in the world today.

Every episode includes their recognizable "Hero Up" and "Pep Talk" parts, which highlight heartfelt inspirational tales from famous people, influential figures, and regular people. Viewers experience joy, sorrow, and chills while learning the background and understanding of how they actually fulfilled their aspirations.

In addition to her career in entertainment and beauty, Fulton has dedicated her life to philanthropy. The Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles Sheriff Department, the City of Los Angeles, and the US House of Representatives have all honored her efforts. In addition to her involvement with the City of Hope, Hats Off To Cancer, Haven Hills, and Safe Passages, Christina served as president and founder of the Single Mom and Help Stop The Bully foundations. In 2006, she was named an ambassador for The Casa Theresa, a women's homeless shelter in Southern California.

You can learn more about Christina and her many philanthropic efforts at:

https://christinafulton.com