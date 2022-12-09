Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Rob While Armed (Gun) Offense: 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault to Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:44 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location and brandished a handgun. The suspect assaulted the victim and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/b11QzbGGExM

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.