WBC Board of Directors Holds Virtual Work Session & Board Meeting Dec. 14 & 15
Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will hold their quarterly meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, beginning at 8 a.m. The board also will convene a virtual work session the previous afternoon, Dec. 14.
BRC Business Committed projects being considered at the Dec. 15 meeting:
City of Cody – Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion
The City of Cody has added a loan request to their Business Committed Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion project. They are asking for an additional $926,288 loan in conjunction with the already recommended $1 million grant.
The BRC funds were requested to construct a 16,000-square-foot facility on 7.6 acres of property owned by Forward Cody. This facility will be for the expansion of the Wyoming Legacy Meats processing facility to increase the current handling of 50 head of cattle per week to 100 head per day and will include the creation of 117 new jobs.
Town of Lyman – Elevated Living Assisted Living Facility
The Town of Lyman requests a $1.5 million Business Committed grant and a $1.5 million loan for the construction of a 16,000-square foot assisted living facility. When completed, the facility will include 22 apartments, a complete kitchen, and a dining area.
Town of Glenrock – McGinley Manufacturing Expansion
The Town of Glenrock requests a $3,313,157 Business Committed grant to construct an 8,400-square foot facility for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing. This facility will be located on a parcel of land currently owned by the company. If the project is approved, the company will transfer ownership of the land to the Town of Glenrock.
The purpose of the grant request is to expand McGinley Manufacturing to include the aerospace and defense market.
SLIB will make final decisions on BRC project requests at its 8 a.m. meeting on Feb. 2, 2023.