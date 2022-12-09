WBC Board of Directors Holds Virtual Work Session & Board Meeting Dec. 14 & 15

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will hold their quarterly meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, beginning at 8 a.m. The board also will convene a virtual work session the previous afternoon, Dec. 14.

During the regular meeting, the Board will consider three Business Ready Community (BRC) Business Committed funding requests. A full agenda and meeting materials are available on the WBC website at wbc.pub/WBC_Board

Anyone interested in joining the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/wbc_meeting or by calling 1.669.900.6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted). If joining by phone please note your ability to interact with the panelists may be limited due to system limitations.

Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting should send an email to [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on Dec. 14 stating your name and the topic you wish to address.

The WBC board and staff will also hold a public work session on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. to discuss small community investments and hear a broadband update. The public is invited to join the meeting at this link ; however, no public comment will be taken during the meeting.

BRC Business Committed projects being considered at the Dec. 15 meeting:

City of Cody – Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion

The City of Cody has added a loan request to their Business Committed Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion project. They are asking for an additional $926,288 loan in conjunction with the already recommended $1 million grant.

The BRC funds were requested to construct a 16,000-square-foot facility on 7.6 acres of property owned by Forward Cody. This facility will be for the expansion of the Wyoming Legacy Meats processing facility to increase the current handling of 50 head of cattle per week to 100 head per day and will include the creation of 117 new jobs.

Town of Lyman – Elevated Living Assisted Living Facility

The Town of Lyman requests a $1.5 million Business Committed grant and a $1.5 million loan for the construction of a 16,000-square foot assisted living facility. When completed, the facility will include 22 apartments, a complete kitchen, and a dining area.

Town of Glenrock – McGinley Manufacturing Expansion

The Town of Glenrock requests a $3,313,157 Business Committed grant to construct an 8,400-square foot facility for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing. This facility will be located on a parcel of land currently owned by the company. If the project is approved, the company will transfer ownership of the land to the Town of Glenrock.

The purpose of the grant request is to expand McGinley Manufacturing to include the aerospace and defense market.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS READY COMMUNITY GRANT AND LOAN PROGRAM

The Wyoming Business Council administers the Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan program , which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities. Council staff thoroughly review and vet each application, conduct in-person or virtual site visits, and present to a board subcommittee prior to making recommendations to the full board.

The Business Council board is required by statute to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, and state superintendent of public instruction.

SLIB will make final decisions on BRC project requests at its 8 a.m. meeting on Feb. 2, 2023.