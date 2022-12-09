Submit Release
ADOT social media accounts eclipse 500k followers

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation’s social media platforms recently reached a milestone: eclipsing 500,000 followers.

ADOT’s Office of Digital Communications is active on social media platforms Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok and NextDoor, strategically using each platform to share information about real-time highway conditions, transportation topics, Motor Vehicle Division information and more.

While follower count is only one metric among many meaningful ones, reaching half-a-million shows that ADOT has established itself as a go-to source for information – and a little humor sometimes, too – for Arizonans.

Recently, members of ADOT’s Digital Communications team, which oversees the agency’s social media presence, recorded an episode for the agency’s podcast, “On The Road With ADOT,” about how ADOT uses social media platforms to connect with motorists and provide information to the traveling public. Download and listen to the episode on any podcast platform, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more.

 

OTR playing in traffic(1x1) from ADOT Vimeo-External on Vimeo.

