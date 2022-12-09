For Immediate Release:

Dec. 8, 2022

Contact:

Nadia Marji CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs

(785) 338-3036

nadia.marji@ks.gov

KDWP Employee Named NextGen Under 30 Award Recipient

Kansas City, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is proud to announce that one of its own has been inducted into the prestigious NextGen Under 30 award program. Tanna (Fanshier) Wagner, who serves as KDWP’s Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation coordinator in the Department’s Education Section, was recently named a 2022 NextGen Under 30 award recipient in the category of “Sports and Outdoors.” Wagner was hired on at KDWP in 2018, following her graduation from Kansas State University.

According to its website, NextGen Under 30 recognizes and encourages the next generation of innovative, creative, and inspiring individuals who push the boundaries in various categories of endeavor. Award winners are selected based upon their participation in and contribution to their communities. And, a panel of respected business and civic leaders serve as judges.

“Tanna has been an incredible addition to our agency in more ways than one,” said KDWP secretary Brad Loveless. “Her enthusiasm for her work, her drive, and creative problem-solving skills are exactly the kind of attributes we should all strive to possess. I know this is just the first of many recognitions Tanna will receive in her career, so I’m thrilled that the first is during her tenure with KDWP.”

In her role as KDWP’s R3 coordinator, Wagner works primarily to identify, measure and present solutions to overcome the barriers that prevent would-be hunters, anglers and others from engaging in outdoor recreation activities. She also explores ways in which KDWP can diversify its programs and services to meet the needs of future conservationists, as well as re-attract those who may have lost touch with the outdoors at some point in their lives.

“I’m beyond thankful for the learning opportunities I’ve been afforded at KDWP, as well as the continued mentorship, encouragement, and support I receive,” said Wagner. “It’s invigorating to live and work in a state that recognizes and celebrates the contributions of its young professionals. As for the other incredible ‘movers and shakers’ in the 2022 cohort, I’m excited for all that we’ll continue to accomplish together in the future. To the Stars!”

Working at KDWP

If you or someone you know is looking for a rewarding career, working alongside dedicated colleagues who share your conservation values and love of outdoor recreation, you’ll feel right at home with KDWP. As a member of the KDWP team, you’ll work together to conserve Kansas wildlife and its habitats, while also ensuring our citizens enjoy and appreciate the state’s diverse natural resources.

KDWP offers competitive pay; paid sick, vacation, maternity and paternity leave; and first day health insurance and retirement benefits. To learn more about current job openings at KDWP, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWP-Info/Jobs/Current-KDWP-Employment-Opportunities.

For more on the NextGen Under 30 awards program, click HERE.

