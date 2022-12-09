Submit Release
KITS Eyecare's Sabrina Liak Awarded by BIV as 2022 Public Company CFO of the Year

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. KITS ("KITS" or the "Company"), Canada's leading, vertically integrated eyecare platform, is proud to announce that Sabrina Liak, Co-founder, President, and Chief Financial Officer, has been awarded the 2022 Public Company CFO of the Year Award. Winners of BIV's BC CFO Awards have demonstrated exceptional corporate leadership of British Columbia companies and institutions pre, peak and post-pandemic. BIV will celebrate the 2022 CFO Award recipients at an in-person event on February 3, 2023.

"A heartfelt congratulations to our co-founder and partner Sabrina Liak for winning the Public Company CFO of the Year," said Roger Hardy, CEO and co-founder of KITS Eyecare. "A very well-deserved honour for this impressive leader and achiever."

"Thank you to BIV for this recognition and the KITS team for their support; it means a great deal to me to receive this award. I am so proud to work with the immensely talented team at KITS and to be a part of the incredible things we are achieving together," said Sabrina Liak.

KITS was founded in 2018 at Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver, BC. Since launch, KITS has hired over 100 teammates in the Vancouver area at our state-of-the-art optical lab, flagship Kits beach store, and downtown Vancouver headquarters.

To receive additional information, please visit KITS' investor relations website or contact the IR team at IR@kits.com

About KITS

KITS is Canada's fastest growing, digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com

