RYU ANNOUNCES THE WITHDRAW OF DIRECTOR FROM THE BOARD

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - RYU Apparel Inc. RYU RYPPF RYA ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, informs its shareholders and the general public of the resignation of Roger Edwards as director of the company effective immediately.

"RYU is very grateful and appreciative for his service to the company and its shareholders", Cesare Fazari, CEO said. "We extend future success and well wishes going forward."

On Behalf of the Board,

RYU Apparel Inc.

"Cesare Fazari"

Cesare Fazari, CEO

Tel: 1-844-535-2880

About RYU Apparel Inc.

RYU Apparel RYURYPPF, or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for active lifestyles. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com



Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, RYU's future, long-term growth and success; rebuilding RYU into an omni-channel business positioned to compete on a global scale; the Company's belief about opportunities to overachieve in RYU's newly-launched wholesale division; and RYU's plans to continue to invest in wholesale and digital marketing to build awareness, resulting in higher product demand and a positive return to shareholders. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and RYU's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, adverse market conditions and such other factors beyond the control of the Company and which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE RYU Apparel Inc.