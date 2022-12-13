Submit Release
CloudWave Inc. Teams up with Navancio to Win a $23 Million SBA Blanket Purchase Agreement for Salesforce Services

Software as a Service Development to Spur Innovation and Greater Efficiency in Administration’s Grant Program

TYSONS CORNER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudWave Inc. announced today that it has been awarded a $23M blanket purchase agreement as a Subcontractor to Navancio with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The program will support the SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance (ODA) Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) Program’s efforts to streamline workflows and automate and expand capabilities within its existing Salesforce environment.

The SVOG program was established in December of 2020 as part of the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Business Nonprofits, and Venues Act. The grant program supports approximately $16 billion in grants to venues that have been impacted by the coronavirus.

Under the five-year agreement, CloudWave Inc. will help design and develop a SaaS program, bringing new functionality and features -- increasing productivity and improving audit reporting by automating current manual processes and streamlining the efforts required to meet SBA needs.

“We are pleased to team up with Navancio and honored to be awarded this opportunity to support the SBA SVOG program.” – Prabhakar Ramakrishnan, CloudWave Inc. Founder

Founded in 2012, CloudWave Inc. is a Small Business Information Technology Consulting firm headquartered in Tysons, VA that provides end to end services from architecture to development, to digital transformation solutions in niche cutting edge cloud technologies. CloudWave specializes in the areas of application development, integration, cloud offerings – SaaS, PaaS, and IaS, Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence, analytics/business intelligence, microservices, and enterprise document management solutions and services.

About CloudWave Inc.

CloudWave Inc. is a global leader in cloud strategy, application development and integration for digital transformation. As a proven partner focused on implementing enterprise applications and integrations using Cloud platforms like Salesforce, Google, AWS, Azure, MuleSoft, Smartsheet, DocuSign, etc.

CloudWave enables customers to stay ahead of the innovation curve by providing unique integration solutions and development applications to provide state of the art user experience. For more information, visit: https://cloudwaveinc.com/ LinkedIn.

The first task order for this blanket purchase agreement was executed September 28, 2022.

About Navancio LLC

Navancio LLC is a Native American-owned business that provides digital transformation and high-technology solutions for the federal, state, and local government market, as well as commercial entities in the U.S. and globally. Navancio’s team brings decades of experience in building scalable technology and operational improvement projects for users all over the world. The company’s services are designed to improve efficiency and productivity in areas such as enterprise IT, blockchain development, product development, data management, and supply chain. Navancio is a Certified 8(a) Business Development Participant by the US SBA that delivers value across the U.S. Federal Government contracting ecosystem. For more information, visit: https:/www.navancio.com.

