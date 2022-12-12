Hollywood Super Agent Andrea Eastman and Author Susan McCauley Celebrate the Launch of ‘Trooper’ in New York Splendor

Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel - Book Cover. Photo credit: Andrew Werner Susan McCauley, Andrea Eastman, Brenda Vaccaro. Marcy Warren behind Andrea. Photo credit: Andrew Werner Susan McCauley, Andrea Eastman, Katie Couric. Photo credit: Andrew Werner Susan McCauley, Andrea Eastman. Photo credit: Andrew Werner

Celebrities from across the spectrum came together to honor the release of a wonderful book.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 6, an enchanting evening in New York set the scene for the launch of ‘Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel’, the first picture book from Susan McCauley. Told from Trooper’s perspective, ‘Trooper’ is a story about Hollywood super agent Andrea Eastman, her loyal dog Trooper, and how Trooper helped her heal after open heart surgery. Guests included a who’s who of legends and influencers like journalist Katie Couric, financier Anthony Scaramucci, actress Brenda Vaccaro, TV producer Amy Rosenblum, Caroline Hirsch, owner of Caroline’s comedy club, Ann Dexter-Jones (wife of Mick Jones of Foreigner), Broadway producer Wendy Federman, director Martin Davidson, DropCap literary agent Monica Meehan, pet expert Dr. Marty, Anne Keating, and Cindy Meehl, director of ‘Buck’ and ‘The Doc Dog’.

Andrea sets the stage: "Marcy and Michael Warren hosted an exquisite event for the book signing of ‘Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel’ at their beautiful Manhattan apartment. There is nothing like an iconic New York party filled with old friends, clients, and Marcy's outstanding guests. The party was a dream come true. It was a great way to celebrate ‘Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel’ and kick-off the holiday season."

Susan adds: “It was such a fantastic party, and everyone seemed to love the book. Marcy Warren is so sweet and fun, and she and her husband had a wonderful event to help us celebrate Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel and to honor Andrea, who’s had such an amazing career.”

The reviews of ‘Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel’ have been, at the very least, impressive:

“Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel is right up there with Charlotte’s Web . . . highly recommended for both dogs and people.” - Academy Award winning screenwriter Marshall Brickman

“As someone who loves to read, I must say this is a delightful story for children, their parents, and dog lovers . . . such an adorable, sweet book!” - Cindy Crawford

“This is a wonderful story. I knew Trooper and he was a magnificent animal, and Andrea was the most loving owner one could imagine. This heartfelt story will move you for sure.” - Sylvester Stallone

“This story will touch your heart.” - Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe winning actress Ali MacGraw

This tale of a real life dog and his adoring owner is brought to you by Susan McCauley. A screenwriter and award-winning author of several books for children, teens, and adults, Susan fell in love with writing, theater, and film when she was eight-years-old.

Susan continues: “‘Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel’ is my debut picture book. It was a fun and lovely experience getting to know Hollywood super agent Andrea Eastman, hearing the story of her and her dog, Trooper, and learning more about the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. It was truly an honor writing this story.

I hope you enjoy ‘Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel!’”

You can learn more about Susan and her works on the web at:

http://www.sbmccauley.com