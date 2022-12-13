Zenysis’ Harmony Analytics Platform Recognized as a Digital Public Good

As a certified digital public good, Harmony adheres to open source, privacy and design standards, and is relevant to achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Harmony Analytics Platform (Harmony), developed by Zenysis Technologies, Inc. (Zenysis), has been recognized as a digital public good by the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA). The designation is a significant marker of Harmony’s potential to accelerate progress towards global development goals.

Harmony integrates, harmonizes, analyzes, and visualizes data from multiple sources within a single platform. Governments and global institutions across Asia, Africa, and Latin America use the open source platform to deliver lifesaving health programs and humanitarian assistance in a data-driven way.

“We built Harmony to help governments harness the power of data to improve people’s lives,” said Jonathan Stambolis, CEO, Zenysis. “The DPGA endorsement affirms our commitment to this goal, and we’re honored Harmony is an official digital public good,” he added.

As a designated digital public good, Harmony has met the DPG Standard, a set of nine indicators that the DPGA uses to certify that projects truly encapsulate open source principles, adhere to privacy and other applicable laws and best practices, do no harm by design, and help attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The goal of the DPGA and its registry is to promote digital public goods in order to create a more equitable world. The DPGA is a multi-stakeholder initiative endorsed by the United Nations Secretary-General, working to accelerate the attainment of the SDGs in low- and middle-income countries by facilitating the discovery, development, use of, and investment in digital public goods.

About Zenysis

Technologies: Zenysis is a big data startup that builds the software governments need to meet some of the most urgent challenges facing humanity. Our software helps public and private institutions harness the power of their data to improve people’s lives. Learn more at www.zenysis.com.