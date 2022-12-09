Submit Release
Pink Mind Inc. Releases Cutting-Edge Ultimate OCR Picture To Text Software For iOS Devices

In a society dominated by picture-rich social media pages, this software tool makes it easier to obtain important text data from images

UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optical Character Recognition programs are convenient and save lots of time. Optical Character Recognition (OCR) is an ever improving technological tool that allows users to extract text from images. At the click of a button extracting text from images and organizing text fast and easily with the help of artificial intelligence.
Ultimate OCR—Picture to Text recognizes characters in text contained in an image and seamlessly organizes that text by phone number, email and address.

This Allows users to conveniently add/call phone numbers map to addresses and send emails without having to type a single letter. With ultimate Ultimate OCR - Picture to Text, a user can also easily extract text from images that can then be copied, pasted, and edited.

About Pink Mind Inc.
Pink Mind Inc. is a budding technology and software development company that is bringing radical solutions to thousands of users around the world

Leigham Springer-sutton
Pinkmind Inc
email us here

