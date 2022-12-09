Sophia Dias Embraces her Strength in ‘Unplugged’

Bullet Proof Photo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording artiste Sophia Dias has been vocal about her experience with domestic abuse over the years in her music and has created avenues to assist other

women who face similar trials. Her recent release ‘Unplugged’, produced by Clive Hunt, shows a more powerful side of Sophia as she laments that she does not want to be seen as a victim but an advocate.

The single ‘Unplugged’ speaks about pulling away from toxic relationships. It is distributed by Zojak Worldwide and has an eclectic, avant-garde sound fusing funk, pop, and disco music. On the track is the renowned Lamont ‘Monty’ Savory, playing the Spanish guitar. “I am very excited about this project and working with some amazing talents in Jamaica. The mixing engineer is Shane Brown, and I recorded the song at Tuff Gong, showing my respect to Bob Marley. I wanted to put together a powerful song, with a powerful message, with a powerful team,” said Sophia Dias.

She is from Chicago, Illinois but has a love and appreciation for Jamaican culture and reggae music. Sophia Dias is multifaceted as she is an author, chef, and recording artiste. Her autobiography entitled ‘Blindee Preve’ translated as ‘Bullet-Proof’ is internationally known and speaks to her issues with domestic violence in her previous marriage. ‘Unplugged’ is one of the 7-tracks on her album ‘Bullet Proof’ released on Friday, December 9, 2022, on all major music streaming platforms.

